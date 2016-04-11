The Undertaker Pulled From All Upcoming Events

Fans had wondered why The Undertaker was advertised for WWE's upcoming European tour given the fact he hasn't appeared after WrestleMania and now it is has been announced that he will no longer be appearing on any of the shows he was advertised for.

European Tour

The Phenom was expected on the upcoming tour of Europe where he was set to team with the Big Show to take on the Wyatt Family at all events, but now that plan will not be taking place.

Undertaker has been replaced by the other half of the Brothers of Destruction, Kane who will now team with Show on the tour. It is certainly going to be disappointing news for members of the WWE Universe who had expected to see one of the greatest of all time in action.

The former champions will team up again. Photo- www.madaboutwrestling.net

There has been no official statement as to why he has been pulled from the events and it's unlikely that anything will be. WWE always claim that the card is subject to change to cover their backs in situations such as this, which could of course alter again before the tour happens.

Whether the reason for the change is injury related will certainly be something that is discussed among fans but Taker looked in great shape in his victory over Shane McMahon.

The Future

With The Undertaker now removed for all future events speculation will now turn to his future and whether or not his appearance at WrestleMania 32 was his last. Many fans had questioned if the legendary superstar would step foot in the ring again, but would the WWE really have the someone of his stature just walk away without a word?

Well it would certainly suit his character to simply fade into the shadows, and a victory inside Hell in a Cell on the Grandest Stage Of Them All in his home state is a perfect way to call it a career.

However The Undertaker has been know for his surprise returns and it is most likely that the WWE Universe will be treated to at least one more match from the future Hall of Fame wrestler, but it will not happen on the upcoming European tour.