Finn Balor teases Monday Night Raw appearance
Balor is ready for the main roster. Photo-WWE.com

The WWE Universe have been hoping for Finn Balor to debut on the main roster for quite some time now and even though he has been arguably the greatest thing to happen to NXT, becoming the face of the ever growing brand, the Irishmen has been clear about having a similar desire.

With his former Bullet Club members, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows now officially in the WWE the possibility of creating a new stable (Perhaps, Balor Club?) is something that has got fans talking and with the surprise of him dropping the NXT Championship this week, those rumors have never been louder.

Balor tease

The former NXT Champion has been known to enjoy teasing the fans about moving to the main roster and potentially joining his former New Japan friends, with tweets and pictures showing him with Gallows and Anderson he has certainly got the fans hopes up on more than one occasion.

However following his defeat to Samoa Joe, Balor created his latest tease to the WWE Universe, but given the circumstances, perhaps this is his most realistic. Heading to the coach following the event that saw him lose the belt, Balor was caught on video telling a section of the fans the he will, see them on Monday, alluding to an appearance on Raw.  He also sent out a tweet simply stating, "It was an honor #NXTLowell" which could be his way of saying goodbye to his beloved brand.