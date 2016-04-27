The End of the League of Nations
The League Celebrates. Photo: bleacherreport.com

It was in late November that a group of foreign wrestlers got together to run wild on the WWE. With no creative ideas for Sheamus, Rusev, Alberto del Rio, or King Barrett, WWE decided to cram them all together into one big bad foreign fighting group. They were dubbed the League of Nations after the failed intergovernmental organization that was created in the 1920's as a result of World War I. If that doesn't sound exciting, neither was the wrestling group.

There were no real plans for these guys apart and together they just became a big mass of flesh who's personalities became foreign. That's it. They lost many of the traits that had made the crowd react to them in the past and just played up the fact that they were not Americans wrestling in an American company. The WWE has proved that this old school approach to the foreign bad guy can work, as it did with Rusev upon his debut, but when the League of Nations loses almost every match, how much does the crowd start to lose interest when they appear?

It seems like they have finally run their course, however, because at the upcoming SmackDown this week, the group decided to part ways officially. In a six man tag against Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Kalisto, Rusev and Alberto del Rio walked out on Sheamus. This unspectacular end for the group comes as no surprise because most of their run was exactly that, unspectacular.

The Highs

Though the group was mostly lackluster, there were a few moments that really stand out among the mostly forgettable and bland presentation that the group received for most of the time they were together. Sheamus winning the WWE title from Roman Reigns stands out as one of the most memorable and entertaining things to happen to the League of Nations. The actually cashing in of his briefcase to beat Reigns moments after he just won the title was one of the most fun things to happen the those who don't like Roman. He had just won and then it was taken away almost immediately. 

The title win is actually one of the things that precipitated the formation of the League. With the bad guy Sheamus the champion, he needed some muscle to protect himself and his title.He then brought togther three really good wrestlers who haven't had much storyline luck in order to elevate them. This was how the League of Nations was formed.