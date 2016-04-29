Eric Young debuts with NXT
The Professional Maniac hits NXT. Photo: WhatCulture

NXT has captured another of TNA’s top superstars. EY, Eric Young debuted during this week's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University and sent social media wild.

WWE COO Triple H tweeted out his excitement about Young, saying “The new era of NXT…@TheEricYoung @SamoaJoe #WeAreNXT

Young’s signature comes after rumors that he and former tag team partner Bobby Roode were in talks to sign with WWE. Roode appeared on screen during the NXT Takeover: Dallas show during WrestleMania weekend but there has been little reported about the progress of him signing with WWE

Young is now the fourth former TNA talent to appear on NXT television, following a cameo from James Storm, Austin Aries is also signed to NXT and Samoa Joe, who is now NXT Champion.