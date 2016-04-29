Eric Young debuts with NXT

NXT has captured another of TNA’s top superstars. EY, Eric Young debuted during this week's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University and sent social media wild.

WWE COO Triple H tweeted out his excitement about Young, saying “The new era of NXT…@TheEricYoung @SamoaJoe #WeAreNXT”

Young’s signature comes after rumors that he and former tag team partner Bobby Roode were in talks to sign with WWE. Roode appeared on screen during the NXT Takeover: Dallas show during WrestleMania weekend but there has been little reported about the progress of him signing with WWE.

Young is now the fourth former TNA talent to appear on NXT television, following a cameo from James Storm, Austin Aries is also signed to NXT and Samoa Joe, who is now NXT Champion.

Plans for Young

Young debuted by interrupting Samoa Joe as he cut a promo on becoming NXT Champion and seemingly picking a fight with the Samoan Submission Machine.

The former TNA World Champion could well be a valuable asset to NXT without ever making it up to the WWE main roster. Young is able to work as a face or a heel with ease, but producing some of his very best work as a heel in TNA.

It’s also possible that a storyline between Joe and Young involves Bobby Roode at some point, once he eventually signs with WWE. Young and Roode are former Team Canada members and were frequently used in storylines together.

Will we get an Oh Canada return in NXT? Photo: SportsKeeda

NXT's surreal signings

Some of the signings Triple H has brought to NXT have been surreal. Nobody ever thought WWE would be able to sign Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura or Austin Aries but they have and it’s seemingly a sea change in the way WWE has been conducting their signings.

Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Austin Aries have all been able to keep their names and wrestling nuances in the ring without a change, something that was really rare for the WWE in the past.

Fans hope that this change continues as WWE may now be able to bring swing negations with talented performers with the incentive of not having to go through a full gimmick overhaul.