Enzo Amore Health Update
Photo: 411mania.com

Enzo Amore has been removed from all upcoming WWE events up to May 20 following his concussion at last night's Payback pay per view. Though he is still advertised for events after that date, depending on the severity of the concussion, those could change as well. Big Cass is still advertised for all of the shows.

The Injury

In what was their debut on WWE pay per view, Amore got a concussion after hitting the ropes and then slamming his head into the ring. Visually it looked really off and viewers noticed that something was up when the camera's stopped focusing on the ring and stayed on the announcers. Amore was placed on a stretcher and had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.