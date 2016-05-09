Live Updates, Commentary, and Results of Raw 5.9.16

Thank you for following along tonight on what has been an enjoyable episode of Monday Night Raw. It has been a long time since an episode felt so well constructed with such purpose, keep it coming WWE. I've been Matthew Wilkinson, good night.

Back to the ring and Jericho is still screaming at Ambrose about the damage to his jacket. He screams that Ambrose will pay for his actions as Monday Night Raw draws to a close.

Stephanie picks up the picture frame of Shane and Vince.... what is she thinking?

Steph and Shane are now backstage with Shane saying he thought they worked well together and Steph says maybe they will be at Ride Along together.

Great continuation for this feud which has been told very well so far.

Ambrose rips apart the jacket even more, but some of the lights are somehow still working!

Jericho slaps Big Cass who doesn't take kindly to it, screaming are you out of your mind before tossing him into the path of Ambrose and ... Dirty Deeds!

A thumb to the eye gets him away as Jericho screams at Ambrose, but on his way out he meets Big Cass.

He charges into the ring to save his coat but the Lunatic Fringe beats him down.

It looks like Ambrose is out for revenge for Mitch as he rips Jericho's jacket apart, it costs $1500,andY2J isn't happy!

That was a very cool moment, we haven't seen anything like that before.

We don't have to wait long, Ambrose attacks Jericho whilst he was performing his light up jacket pose and put it on himself before revealin himself in the middle of the ring.

Time for our main event as Chris Jericho takes on Big Cass, will we see Dean Ambrose here? I think it's a forgone conclusion that this show is ending with Dirty Deeds.

Despite this being a very enjoyable show, 3 hours is too long for Raw every week, especially when your from the UK.

Another impressive segment that once again had ExtremeRules in mind. Time for the main event next...

Out of nowhere he comes Simon Gotch and Aiden English and a huge shot from D-Von see's the Dudley's get a shock victory as the challengers hit Kingston with a Whirling Dervish.

Belly to belly for Bubba and now D-Von is the victim of the unicorn stampede.

Great double team by New Day as E launches Kingston into D-Von.

Tag made and in comes Big E who hits a big splash onto his opponent. E has all the making's of a major star in my opinion, I think whenever New Day ends he will be the breakout star.

Bubba claims Booty O's get you ... Crossface (He hits crossface)

Here come the Dudley Boyz, it's time for tag team action. Very fun promo as usual from the champs.

Smart phone users, that type of people. What were you thinking?

Xavier Woods begins singing about the piece of Booty O cereal. Big E claims people in The Vaudevillians era were not nice to people like them ....

New Day promise to use the extreme power of the booty.

It's time for the hottest act in the entire company, are you feeling the positivity? New Day are here.

Big Cass getting interviewd by Renee Young, the size difference is laughable. Cass dedicates his main event match to his injured partner, before hitting Young with a "How you doin."Smooth Cass...

WWE loves showing this recap of Enzo Amore's injury don't they? No one wants to see it!

A decent effort from both men but they weren't given much time to make it as entertaining as it could have been.

Kick to the face from Owens and it's a Pop-Up Powerbomb and Kevin Owens wins.

Elbow drop from the top rope but KO just about kicks out to stay in the match. This one is getting rushed sadly.

KO misses with the cannonball, and now Ryder attempts the Broski Boot but KO moves. Instead, Ryder takes him out at ringside.

Huge dropkick from the top rope by Ryder as he looks to get the win. It is good to see the WWE making the most out of the Internet Champion again, the fans love him.

Owens is trash talking whilst beating Ryder up, he attempts the powerbomb on the apron but Ryder reverses.

It's time for Zack Ryder - Kevin Owens- If Ryder wins he replaces KO in the Intercontinental title match.

It's a great angle suggesting that neither man needs to use weapons yet they both know they are available. The WWE is doing a sterling job with the Styles and Reigns feud, the way The Club has been introduced has brought a fantastic element to it.

Styles kicks him the chair and goes for the Forearm which the champ ducks, and Styles heads out of the ring, great work by everyone involved here.

Reigns picks up the chair and drops it in front of AJ, and we have dual AJ and Reigns chants, this is a brilliant segment.

The Club take out the Uso's but two big Spears from Reigns deal with them and Styles nails a huge kick to take advantage. He attempts the Styles Clash on a chair but Reigns dumps him over the rope, both men stare at each other and the steel chair.

Reigns was setting AJ up and Anderson nails him with a chair, but here come the Uso's to level things up and a huge brawl is on going.

AJ takes out Reigns on the outside and clears the commentary table, but Reigns fights back and launches him over the table into the barricade, huge power move.

Huge Pelle kick, it sounded like there was Roman chants then, Styles is wrestling in a much more heel like manner tonight.

It's Gallows and Styles working over the WWE Champion, but Reigns fights back and hits a Superman Punch and it is down to Styles and the champ.

Jimmy Uso has been eliminated apparently, that happened in the break, good work WWE, good work.

No, never mind! Jimmy Uso pins Anderson via... you guessed it a roll up. That's the fourth one tonight, come on WWE.

It's going to go down to 3v1 with just Reigns isn't it? 1vs all guys...

Gallows hits a huge right hand behind the officials back and Anderson rolls up (YES ANOTHER) Jey Uso to eliminate him.

Anderson misses with an attempted knee to the face and Jey Uso is back in the ring and in control.

Great teamwork from The Club puts them back in charge.

The Family work on Anderson, the negative reaction is loud, really loud. Here comes Styles!

Karl Anderson starts things off in aggressive fashion, but Jey Uso stops him in his tracks with a dropkick.

Uso's don't get their own entrance which Gallows and Anderson did, I guess they are not important enough.

Time for the Uso's and Roman Reigns, oh and a chorus of boos.

Here comes The Club, if I have to call them that... thanks WWE, thanks.

Another tease for Epico and Primo for their new gimmicks.. arriving next week! 'The Shining Stars' it isn't going to work.

The Family - The Club is up next, will Styles get some revenge from last week? Huge match to have at the top of hour two, shows the strength of the show so far.

Rusev now throws some stairs at them, Kalisto has the upper hand this week, though I think it is time for a change.

Lana goes to the ropes and has the referee distracted, Kalisto hits him with a kick and Sin Cara wins with a roll up (yes ANOTHER roll up victory) to the shock of Rusev.

Sin Cara misses from the top rope and gets a superkick for his efforts.

Rusev locks in a bear hug whilst screaming that he is coming for Kalisto to his face, the #1 contender is looking good.

I hope some of these matches get stipulations soon, isn't that the whole point of Extreme Rules?

It is also good to see Rusev back on his own, he is a brilliant talent in the ring.

Good to see Lana back however, she works perfectly as a valet and now she can work in ring it is time for her to be built back up again.

Sin Cara takes on Rusev now, I guess this match was always going to happen.

Tonight's Raw has felt a lot better than normal, everything has a purpose and is moving places, it's how it should always be.

'The Club,' is it just me or is that name just not working.

It boils down to Ryder - Owens tonight, whoever wins heads to Extreme Rules, will KO lose his place?

Zack Ryder is backstage with Shane, but he is interrupted by KO. I love the fact that they are keeping up the small feud between Shane and Owens. Story continuity is working well here.

We now have a segment promoting Pizza Hut.... at least they also promoted UpUpDownDown, which is a great show if you haven't seen it.

We now have a segment with Darren Young and Bob Backlund, it started on SmackDown and continued here... it was interesting.

I'm also happy to see WWE continuing to develop women's storylines that are not based on the title.

Emma beats up Lynch before Brooke pats her on the head (I love that). It's great to see Brooke on the main roster, i'm guessing she is back fully fit again after her injury, it's good to see WWE keeping that partnership together.

Lynch says last weeks eye rake was on purpose, Emma interrupts and days Lynch needs eyes in the back of her head.... DANA BROOKE takes out Lynch.

Becky Lynch is now being interviewed by the wonderful Renee Young.

HELLUVA KICK, this one is over and Sami Zayn is heading to Extreme Rules for what is now a Fatal Fourway match for the Intercontinental Championship. That was a great match between two of the top midcarders in the WWE.

He reaches the ropes and the move is broken up.

Zayn slams The Miz and heads to the top rope, but misses and now the champion locks in the Figure Four. You remember that failed partnership with Flair dont you?

Zayn fights out but Miz manages to hit a DDT, yet the Underdog from the Underground stays in to the shock of the A lister.

The champion is now in control, he takes Zayn out and then hits him from the top rope, he is setting for the Skull Crushing Finale.

Zayn is unloading on the champion, but Miz throws him over the top rope and he lands on the steps hard. Both Cesaro and Owens are shown watching the match backstage.

We head to another break with Maryse bad mouthing Zayn who has dominated the match since the start, wonder if KO and Cesaro will be making their way to the ring at some point.

Wow! A moonsault from the barricade takes out the champion, that was a fantastic move.

He attempts his jump through the second ropes but Maryse pulls her husband to safety.

Zayn springboards over Miz to avoid him and then hits a dropkick before sending him outside the ring...

How good has The Miz been lately? Going all the way back to his work with AJ Styles he has brought his A game and having Maryse by his side just evolves his character even further.

We are back from the adverts and what a way to return as Sami Zayn struts towards the ring. He faces The Miz and must win to enter the Intercontinental Championship match at Extreme Rules.

Paige uses the roll up (they use this far too much) to get the victory on her return. That was very enjoyable, the WWE paying attention to the women's division has been a long time coming.

He might be a two time hall of famer but does it really take four officials?

Here comes the Nature oy to level things up, it distracts Paige and Charlotte hits a back breaker, but here comes Shane and four officials.

Natalya now gets on the apron and distracts the champion, a very heel like behavior.

Charlotte sets up for the moonsault but Paige puts a stop to that, both women on the top rope and a massive superplex from Paige, somehow the champion kicks out - awesome move.

Knee's to the face from Paige as she channels her inner Shinsuke Nakamura.

Huge boot from the champion takes down Paige, but she only captures a 2 count.

Charlotte claims "This is my house" and turns to eat Paige's boot before she struts like Ric Flair mocking him, fun interaction.

This should be a fun match between two very talented wrestlers, Natalya is claiming the champion is scared pretending to be her dad.

It's good to see Paige back on TV, one of the very best wrestlers on the roster.

Time for Women's action, Natalya on commentary claims she DID NOT quit at Payback as the champion makes her entrance.... without daddy.

Yet more teamwork from Shane and Stephanie, the slow build is again working. Zayn will likely win later making it the Fatal Fourway most are prepared for.

He said this era is about what the people want, which is him as champion. He wants a shot at getting in the match, which he gets only if he can beat The Miz.

Stephanie makes a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, Miz has a problem... and so does Sami Zayn.

There isn't really much to say about that segment, at least nothing positive. How far Breeze has fallen.

Great dropkick by Fandango and now we have Goldust and Fandango dancing, he pushes Truth who knocks Breeze off the ropes but he gets the win.

However focusing on the action, Fandango is in control so far.

Truth now was blonde highlights in his hair, at least he has committed to the role because it looks terrible.

I may have cursed Raw saying it was good. It is now R Truth - Fandango. Of course with Tyler Breeze and Goldust at ringside, the tag team match happens on SmackDown.... that will bring the views in. I hate these segments.

I think the way Steph and Shane are being played and then sticking to the others plans is a wise move. It seems eventually one will turn but playing it out is a smart move.

Another commercial break on what has been a fun start to Raw so far.

The Club are now backstage, Styles says he had the chance to obliterate Reigns last week but he didn't, yet Reigns did take him out. If he gets the chance tonight he will take it. WWE continuing to tease a Styles heel turn which is what his Club members are wanting.

I like the way Shane and Steph have been used tonight, playing off the heels and faces.

Shane states that not only does that rule stand at Extreme Rules but it will be taking place tonight as well.

Ric Flair and Charlotte are backstage and are with Shane McMahon, they are sucking up to him and say it's not fair that the Nature Boy is banned at Extreme Rules.

Whilst Corbin - Ziggler was fun, @sirstawhat made the point of stating it was happening for "Like the 6th time." It's a fair point but I think this feud is working, aslong as Corbin moves on to bigger and better things. Plus seeing Ziggler in action is always fun.

Don't forget you can join the conversation on Twitter, our handle is @Vavel_Wrestling and we love hearing your thoughts and opinions.

It's very surprising that the 6 man elimination tag isn't going to be the main event. I would expect Ambrose to show up in the main event to make it a bigger deal.

End of Days! It's over and an impressive win for Corbin that he needed after last week. That was a fun match between two talented stars, Corbin has so much potential.

A huge deep six from Corbin which plants Ziggler but he can't put the ShowOff away, great nearfall.

Ziggler plays possum and hits the Famouser but only manages to a 2 count.

Dolph misses the Famouser and instead gets a huge shot to the back of the head from the Lone Wolf.

Ziggler manages to fight out and hits him with several big clotheslines.

We're back from the break and Corbin is in full control inside the ring.

It doesn't take long for this to spill outside. A huge dropkick from Ziggler sends the big man toppling over the barricade into the crowd as we go to another commercial break.

Corbin says he isn't a part of a 'New Era' he is just a part of the Baron Corbin era, where he doesn't care about anyone, especially Ziggler. Corbin has improved so much over the past year, I firmly contribute a lot of that to the work Rhyno did with him.

Time for our first match of the night now, this feud has been built well so far but it must be Corbin who ends up with the victory overall.

That was a fun interaction, just how the Authority figure, heel or face, should be used. Short and snappy to set up matches.

Stephanie continues her face turn, she says Jericho will be in the main event against Big Cass, huge opportunity for Cass.

Backstage Jericho see's Stephanie McMahon. Y2J says that the problem is Shane and is sucking up to her, he wants to do something to stop the New Era.

Tonight we will see Charlotte - Paige and a re-match from Payback of Baron Corbin - Dolph Ziggler, which is coming up next.

He runs back but receives a huge boot to the face from the 7 foot tall superstar, that was a fun opening segment that is what this 'New Era' should be all about, fresh interactions.

There's only one word to describe Jericho according to Big Cass and I think you know what that is....

Jericho teases a fight with Cass but instead just leaves the ring.

Jericho tells Cass to run to the hospital who he states is at the same hospital as Ambrose.

Cass claims Jericho doesn't understand the New Era, and now gives him a warning stating he has arrived.

It's good to see WWE making the most of a tough situation and continuing to use Big Cass on his own for now.

He is being interrupted, by Big Cass!

He is giving us the "Gift of Jericho."

Y2J says he cannot related to Ambrose because he is a legend.

Jericho is now showing tweets from fans regarding Mitch the plant. Jericho says there is nothing funny about Ambrose being in hospital. He states Mitch is more interesting than Ambrose.

Instead his guest is the remains of Mitch, who would have thought a potted plant could ever get so over?

Jericho is hosting the Highlight Reel and claims his guest was meant to be Dean Ambrose but states he wont be on due to Jericho's actions instead.

Wait a minute, Raw isn't starting with a McMahon? What a treat, instead we kick things off with Chris Jericho making his way to the ring.

We will see a re-match from last nights main event again tonight in an elimination tag team match, and it appears "The Club" is the official name of the group.

We start things off with a recap from last weeks episode showing the main event segment, that was a great ending to the show.

Just a random thought, but I think it is about time WWE changed the opening song for Raw, it's been too long.

Here we go then, time for Monday Night Raw. Lets hope for a good show with plenty of storylines moving forward towards Extreme Rules.

We are just over 10 minutes away from this weeks Raw, don't forget to follow along and join the conversation on Twitter- @Vavel_Wrestling.

There are plenty of twists and turns that could come from Raw tonight that will have implications for Extreme Rules. With the 'New Era' now in full swing the WWE Universe should expect nothing but a great show, and I will be providing all the action live, so be sure to follow along here.

In last weeks main event the showdown between The Club and Roman Reigns and The Uso's turned extreme, yet AJ Styles seemed to be reluctant to use a chair whilst Reigns was down and hurt. However the #1 contender quickly paid the price as The Uso's wielded the steel to take out all three men, before Reigns sent Styles flying through the announce table with a power bomb. But will the beat down he received be enough to spark the extreme side of Styles before his Extreme Rules match? And how will the relationship between Styles and The Club continue? It has been clear that whilst they get along, Styles isn't ordering them to take out Reigns, so who is?

Will AJ Styles go Extreme?

What will happen between them this week? Photo- WWE.com

After Payback it seemed like the feud between Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho might have been coming to an end, yet following last weeks Raw it is clear that Y2J is not finished with Ambrose just yet and he took the rivalry to a new level. Using Ambrose's plant, Mitch, Jericho smashed the pot over his head breaking Mitch and taking Ambrose out in the process. I fully expect the Lunatic Fringe to be out for revenge tonight, which may lead to a stipulation being set for a match at Extreme Rules because this feud is certainly far from finished.

The battle of the show hosts

The Miz will have to hold on to his title extra close tonight as he has not one or two, but three men gunning for his belt. After the way last week imploded with Sami Zayn getting the upper hand on all three men will the champion be able to put an end to the madness, or will we see a McMahon make the expected Fatal Fourway match official for Extreme Rules? Kevin Owens will be looking to get his hands on the prize, yet the prize fighter continues to be distracted by his arch nemesis, Zayn. For Cesaro he believes he should already be the champion after making Miz tap out at Payback and the ever growing Cesaro Section will be in full support of the King of Swing.

Scramble for the Intercontinental Championship

Will Zayn get the upper hand again? Photo- WWE.com

After being cheated at Payback, Natalya has been desperate to get her hands on Charlotte ever since. On Raw last week the champion narrowly escaped, but Ric Flair felt the brink of her Sharpshooter and after making Emma tap out on SmackDown the Queen of Harts has plenty of momentum behind her which she will be hoping to continue on Raw tonight. Charlotte has been doing her best to avoid her challenger, but at Extreme Rules the two will meet in a Submission Match, so it is very likely that both women will be trying to make the other tap on the road to the special.

The Queen of Harts

Nattie will be hoping to get her hands on the champ. Photo- WWE.com

Last week we saw a new #1 contender be crowned for Kalisto's United States Championship in the form of Rusev who is on on a warpath after the break down of the League of Nations and he has his eye's set on the Lucha Dragons member. In a sit down interview on WWE.com, the former US Champion claimed he would "Devour" Kalisto's heart, so fans can expect an interaction between the two. But will the underdog be able to overcome the size and strength advantage that Rusev holds, and how much of an impact will Lana play who is now back by her future husband's side.

Rusev statement

Rusev is chasing for a title. Photo- WWE.com

Ever since the announcement at Payback that both Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon would be running Raw together, the WWE Universe has been wondering who is really in control and how the entire situation will play out. It is clear to most that both want to be in sole control and are stuck in a power battle to prove who is the best, which was evident during Payback's main event. Both will be attempting to continue the 'New Era' of the WWE by putting on another high quality show, but will they be able to co-exist? With Stephanie attempting to play a face character during last week, one question heading into this weeks is how long she can keep up the act? The cracks began to show when she brought back the Highlight Reel, but will she attempt to continue to get along with her brother, or is it really a ploy to bring back the Authority?

Family Power Trip

Will the tension overflow? Photo- www.pwmania.com

After last weeks action packed Monday Night Raw the build to Extreme Rules firmly began and this weeks episode will be continuing the build towards WWE's next special event, but what do we have to expect?

What will Raw have in store for fans. Photo- WWE.com

Welcome everyone to VAVEL USA's live coverage of Monday Night Raw, i'm Matthew Wilkinson and i'll be providing minute-by-minute updates of all the action from tonight's show as the WWE builds towards Extreme Rules.