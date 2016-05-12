Vince McMahon comments on the state of the WWE roster

The WWE has a very deep roster at the moment, to the credit of Vince McMahon and Triple H. A good mix of Hunter’s NXT brand with top superstars has led to the Chairman of the board, Vince giving props and commenting on the state of the roster.

Speaking on a WWE conference call, Vince commented that the WWE had introduced 13 new stars within the last few weeks and that within the next month, they could have their biggest roster for a while.

Vince also noted that a number of top superstars like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will be returning soon - some even within the next month - adding to a continually growing roster.

Most talented roster ever?

The WWE has benefitted significantly from signing a number of independent wrestlers in recent years. AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are three standouts but they are just the tip of the iceberg.

Add them to a mixed roster that combines up and comers like Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, icons like the ever improving John Cena and a talented group like the New Day and the WWE has a bright future ahead of it.

A number of talented superstars down in NXT are likely to be called up soon. Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Bayley are all seemingly on the cusp of being called up. They’re all very talented superstars and would add to different parts of WWE roster.

Even more to come from NXT

NXT may very well be WWE’s developmental system but it has a number of talents, signees and development talent that could very add to the WWE main roster. Shinsuke Nakamura is the most obvious name. His charisma and different style of wrestling is much need at the top level of WWE.

After him, Austin Aries, Hideo Itami and Alexa Bliss could all add to the main roster. Aries is talented but needs direction in the WWE. Itami has been unlucky with injuries but is a very talented performer who could fit in at any level on the main roster. Alexa Bliss is a very good heel women’s wrestler who can fit in as manager for a superstar who needs to draw heat.

They all may make the main roster at some point.