5 Things Learned: Extreme Rules 2016
Another WWE pay-per-view has come and gone. Extreme Rules managed to deliver a decent, if not, slightly underwhelming event. It was a night of good matches and contrived endings. There were some highlights and many things to keep in mind from this year’s Extreme Rules.

The Asylum Should Be One and Done

The new match type debuted tonight in the Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose feud. The Asylum Match featured weapons hung on top of a steel cage. It was supposed to be a place where crazy things would happen and, indeed, they did. The match provided some of the most extreme spots of the night. A dive off the top by Ambrose and Jericho being slammed on dozens of tacks.