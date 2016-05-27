Who will become Mr. Money in the Bank?

The Money in the Bank ladder match is always one of the most exciting matches of the year and one that the WWE Universe look forward to, a chance for a new star to be born. The match has helped form the careers of so many wrestling greats from Edge and CM Punk to Daniel Bryan and this year's match is stacked with talent ready to burst through the glass ceiling or experienced veterans who deserve one more run. So the VAVEL team have got together to make some early predictions on the chances that each competitor has as well as predict who might take the final vacant spot.

Matthew Wilkinson: This years Money in the Bank could be the most unpredictable to date, with so many guys deserving the opportunity. The match is stacked with fan favorites and everyone involved is capable of putting on an excellent match that should steal the show.

Connor Bennett: The Money in the Bank match is one of the most exciting of the year. It usually has a few different dynamics, there is usually a storyline between two or three performers thrown in there, a superstar who can take a big ladder spot too but it is always fun to watch. This year should be no different.

Christopher Jeter: This year’s Money In the Bank Ladder match features a much stronger field in terms of star power and in ring ability. The field appears to be much more wide open than last year's match (it was almost too obvious that Roman Reigns was the favorite before a lukewarm Sheamus ended up with the briefcase).

Alberto Del Rio

MW: Despite Alberto Del Rio's previous experience of winning, and successfully cashing in a Money in the Bank he comes into this match very much an outsider. Since returning to the company Del Rio hasn't been booked well which makes it hard to believe that the WWE are now going to decide to give him such a huge opportunity, but it could be exactly what he needs to revamp his career.

CB: While Alberto Del Rio qualified for the match, he is an outsider. He has been a bit directionless since his return to the WWE, entering into a number of storylines where he is an outsider to the bigger picture. He’s a talented performer but needs a clear direction. The Money in the Bank briefcase is for someone who the WWE has clears plans for, Del Rio is not that superstar this year.

CJ: Del Rio is in the “not likely to win” category. Another briefcase win for Del Rio feels very “been there done that”. He has not been on television much since the League of Nations split, has not been given substantial promo time to get over, and overall feels flatter than he did toward the end of his last run here. His runs in Ring of Honor, AAA, and Lucha Underground are like a night and day comparison to what he’s doing now. He needs a quality feud and possibly a babyface turn, not Money in the Bank.

Brendan Kennelly: Alberto Del Rio has winning experience in this match type and he is the only one of the participants in this year’s Money in the Bank (so far) to have that. He went on to cash in and become the WWE Champion previously and the experience may help Del Rio, but it is going to be tough as each competitor will bring something completely different to the match.

Joel Lampkin: Del Rio has done little in terms of relevance since returning to WWE, an unexciting United States Title run, a bland feud with Kalisto and then a less than impressive collaboration with the League of Nations that got old real fast. The Mexican performer has done little to suggest he deserves to hold the briefcase in recent months but his pedigree of Four World title wins suggest otherwise, however at 39-years-old would Vince McMahon and co. risk handing a title shot to a challenger that the fans have failed to take to?

Cesaro

MW: Cesaro's stock just seems to be rising by the day as the Cesaro Section grows and grows it can only be a matter of time before the WWE begin to listen. One of the best in-ring talents in the world seems to finally have found his niche with his new James Bond character and adding a briefcase to his side would work perfectly with that. Cesaro heads into the match as one of the favorites but will likely fall just short.

CB: Cesaro is here and he is definitely a contender. He’s talented, he has the look and he can do it all, this could be his time. He is a good guy however and the briefcase is perfect for a bad guy. Cesaro again follows the Zayn line of thinking wherein the WWE would have to create a new top good guy with the championship, but if they believe Reigns is the guy, why the need for another?

CJ: The Swiss Superman has been delivering quality performances since returning the night after WrestleMania, keeping him over despite a cheesy James Bond gimmick. The man voted twice as the most underrated worker by the Wrestling Observer has a chance at breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling with a win. Still, his chances hinge on whether Vince McMahon sees him as a main event talent or not.

BK: Cesaro has become one the WWE Universe’s favorites and the majority of the WWE fans would love nothing more than to see the Swiss Superman win himself a golden opportunity in three weeks at Money in the Bank. Cesaro brings brute strength into the Money in the Bank ladder match. He will look to use his power moves to eliminate people to make his ascent to glory. It would signal a huge opportunity for a superstar that has been on the fringes of the main event over the last few years. This is now the chance for Cesaro to become THE MAN!

JL: The second favorite in the match, surely? The Swiss Superman has seen his career rejuvenated since his return from shoulder injury, a James Bond esque gimmick has made the former Tag Team Champion seem much more important and was very close to dethroning The Miz and taking his Intercontinental Title. Cesaro clearly has the fan backing to take control of the briefcase and will surely be the babyface against Reigns should he enter a feud with the champion, but going against the positive's of Owens, Cesaro is not a heel and heels are typically favored in this match.

Dean Ambrose

MW: Here is a superstar who has been on the cusp of holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship so many times but has always been overshadowed by his former Shield partners. With Rollins and Reigns both having their time to shine this could be the perfect chance for Dean Ambrose to finally win a big one and he is one of the big favorites going into the match.

CB: Dean Ambrose is a popular choice to win this and for good reason. With Reigns now getting into a feud with Seth Rollins for the championship, the third former Shield member lurking about with a guaranteed title shot definitely throws up some interesting possibilities. Ambrose could jump to the aid of his friend Roman Reigns with the briefcase but ultimately turn on him and capture the title. Many fans want to see a triple threat match at WrestleMania between the former Shield members, having one of them carry the briefcase could definitely give the WWE the option to make that happen.

CJ: The favorite has to be Ambrose. After his WrestleMania loss to Brock Lesnar, the Lunatic Fringe has been kept strong over the past couple of months. He has won back to back pay per view matches over Chris Jericho, most recently in their yawn-inducing Asylum match at Extreme Rules. Should Ambrose win, there are plenty of storytelling opportunities as far as him cashing in on former Shield brethren Reigns and Seth Rollins.

BK: The Lunatic Fringe has a chance to make a future triple threat main event where all three members of the Shield collide for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This is something that the WWE Universe would love to see. Dean Ambrose has had chances already to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion but he could now guarantee himself a future title match potentially with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. With Dean Ambrose being capable of doing anything he must be a favorite for the win in Sin City.

JL: Dean Ambrose is more deserving than most of a major push, constantly putting on entertaining matches and with Seth Rollins returning to the title picture against Roman Reigns it could potentially create a mini feud between all three members of the Shield. Imagine the Lunatic Fringe winning the Money in the Bank match and then cashing in later than night, to see all three former partners together against each other. His pedigree is rising and he has already possessed the United States Championship and Intercontinental Title previously, how long before he gets a crack at the World Title?

Chris Jericho

MW: Ever since turning heel Chris Jericho has been one of the most entertaining elements of WWE on a weekly basis and having someone with such experience in this match is exactly what it needs. Jericho could have one more short run with the World title and fans would likely buy into it but the problem is that his commitments to his band will eventually see him hang up his boots again meaning this part timer is unlikely to win the match he created.

CB: Chris Jericho is definitely an outsider as he comes and goes in the WWE. Would it be interesting to see him return one night after a three-month hiatus and cash in? Yes, but it’s rather unlikely. The WWE likes to play the angle that the briefcase holder is always lurking and the champion is never safe, Jericho being away does not play to that narrative.

CJ: For a man who’s credited as the creator of the Money in the Bank concept in storyline, Y2J has never retrieved the briefcase. Unfortunately, Jericho does not look to be a strong favorite this year either. Jericho is back essentially to put new talent over and another world title run is not in the cards for the Fozzy frontman.

BK: The mind behind Money in the Bank has the opportunity to finally win the match that was his idea. Chris Jericho will have to look to all his experience to help him in one of the most unpredictable match types in the WWE. The gift that Jericho would like to be given is a guaranteed title opportunity whenever he feels fit. Jericho has come close to winning this match on a number of occasions, the last being almost eight years ago. He has the skill necessary but surely now he can go on to win the match he created.

JL: The ageing veteran Chris Jericho still has a spring in his step, following a hellacious Asylum match with Dean Ambrose which saw Y2J hurled back first onto thumbtacks prove that the former WCW man can kick it with the new current crop of young stars. An experienced competitor he may be the one that the rest of his foes will have to watch carefully as a briefcase that almost guarantees a World Championship when cashed in is something an expert like Jericho would be able to use to great advantage.

Sami Zayn

MW: Whilst most would argue that the briefcase best suits a heel character, Sami Zayn might just be the exception. His underdog story of being the nearly man suits having the case to almost guarantee a title run. Few would have imagined his main roster run could have gone as well as it has and picking up the briefcase could be the perfect boost to the main event level, but will his feud with KO get in the way?

CB: Again you have the dynamic between Owens and Zayn. They hate each other and that keeps getting in the way of winning. At Extreme Rules, their hatred of each other cost them both a shot at becoming Intercontinental Champion. Either man could have easily won that match but they just had to fight each other. Again, they may not be able to see through their hatred and capture the briefcase. Giving it to Zayn would give the WWE a chance to immediately make a new top face in the company.

CJ: Zayn would make an interesting but odd choice. Even going back to his days in the indies as El Generico, bookers usually present Zayn as an underdog fighting from underneath and overcoming. Him winning the briefcase and cashing it in the way everyone under gods hot sun has happened before (a.k.a the heelish way) seems out of character for the Underdog from the Underground. WWE could use the briefcase to further the Zayn/Owens feud, but more on that in a minute.

BK: Sami Zayn is now in a prime position to grab an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often for guys like Zayn. This match will be a great chance for Sami Zayn to use the innovative offense that has got him this far. Sami will also be looking to put the disappointment of his hunt for the Intercontinental Championship behind as he now has a chance to gain a match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. There is a unique situation as Sami and his former best friend Kevin Owens will duke it out for a huge opportunity on June 19th.

JL: Possibly the biggest obstacle that Owens will need to address is his former best friend turned rival Sami Zayn. The happy-go-lucky persona that radiates off of the formerly named El Generico coupled with his indie style he has incorporated into his performances is enough to see Zayn’s stock rise since his move up to the main roster back in March. Putting on a match of the year candidate against Shinsuke Nakamura as well as wiggling his way into the Intercontinental Title picture over the past couple of months, shows Zayn is a strong contender to claim the briefcase.

Kevin Owens

MW: Ever since bursting onto the scene in NXT everything Kevin Owens has touched seems to have turned to gold. Owens has everything you want in a top main event star from his brilliant microphone skills to being able to put on excellent matches and this should be his night t steal the show. Imagine his cocky promos with the case just teasing whoever is the champion, this author believes that Owens will be the man to walk away with the briefcase this year.

CB: Owens would be a great heel carrier of the briefcase while his feud with Sami Zayn could easily get in the way just as it has done at the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Extreme Rules.

CJ: Owens appears to be a strong candidate to win as well. This author could see him winning the briefcase, and seeing Zayn come in and cost him his cash in opportunity to further their feud. He is also one of the few heels on the roster with in-ring credibility.

BK: Now we come to look at a man who thrives in big match situations. Kevin Owens is a man that wants gold to provide for his family. He will look to use his unique offense which has helped him become a two-time Intercontinental Champion to win in one of WWE’s most unique matches as he can become Mr. Money in the Bank and maybe become a future WWE World Heavyweight Champion. This is a massive chance for Owens to become the man in WWE. He will have to get past his former best friend Sami Zayn if he wants to win the Money in the Bank.

JL: Possibly one of the most over guys on the roster but is yet to receive that one big monumental push that the crowd has been urging for. Handing Kevin Owens the Money in the Bank briefcase will show the WWE Universe that those calling the shots are listening and that they recognize the potential that the Canadian possesses. He has more positives to win than most, and the arrogance that will follow if he grabs the briefcase would be legendary and would just feel right, the holder is typically a heel performer so Owens fits all of the criteria currently.

Mystery spot

MW: It seems like this spot is best served for a returning superstar, otherwise they could have had someone else earn a spot on SmackDown with Del Rio. This author believes the final position will be taken by Randy Orton, a former Money in the Bank winner and a main event caliber superstar who has plenty of experience yet can still be at the top of the company. Orton can bring even more star power to this match and whilst he might not win it could start a summer feud with one of its participants.

CB: The final participant is yet to be announced but a few names have been speculated. John Cena is consistently named but he is just returning from injury and it is unlikely the WWE would risk him getting injured so soon. The match usually uses a number of high flying performers with some jaw dropping spots. Kofi Kingston was a regular in the past but is doing some very entertaining work with the New Day and again it is unlikely he will be dragged away from that to take part. A name that hasn’t been mentioned but could easily take part is Big E, Kofi’s brother in the New Day. He is fantastically entertaining and is rumored to be receiving a singles push with the New Day in support of him. Having a faction hold the championship means run-ins and distractions, something the New Day are very good at.

BK: Many believe that the final spot will go to a returning superstar and who better to take a place in the Money in the Bank ladder match than the man that gravity forgot who missed out on a WrestleMania moment due to injury

JL: Adding an element of mystery to the match is adding a great sense of excitement, anyone could take that last spot and potentially become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Possible candidates include Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Randy Orton or even the returning John Cena. The Eater of Worlds, however, should be the favorite to grab the briefcase come June 19 in Las Vegas. In this ‘new era’ of wrestling a young guy like Bray has done fantastic with a gimmick that could easily have been rejected, however, he has run with it and imagining the creepy element he could bring via the vignettes to the briefcase would surely be legendary.

Overall it seems set to be one of the most unpredictable and entertaining Money in the Bank's in history.