European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championship recap
Aliya Mustafina soared in her comeback (Source: Bern2016)

In the final major competition in Europe before the Olympics in Rio, some big names showed their skills at the European Championships in Bern, Switzerland. Some gymnasts were completing a comeback in hopes to be healthy and ready to perform in Rio, while others were simply getting in that one final tune-up before taking on the rest of the world.

Russia Wins Team Gold, Tops Medal Table

After qualifications, it looked like Russia and Great Britain were going to have a tough battle for gold in the team competition. The two were virtually tied entering the finals, and given that Great Britain were sending a team that closely resembled their bronze medal winning World Championship team, and Russia were sending former Olympians to the floor, it was sure to be a battle to the end.

Unfortunately, early errors by Great Britain took all of the drama out of the competition.

Russia, who was lead by Aliya Mustafina in her first international competition since being hospitalized in March, performed solid routines throughout the finals, and found separation from the British team after the second rotation. Great Britain would rebound from their early mistake and perform beautiful routines on the floor, as well as solid vaults, but they would only get within five points of Russia, who make up for their disappointment at last year's World Championship with a dominating performance in Bern. Russia already named four members of their Olympic team, with Mustafina, Viktoria Komova, Maria Paseka and Ksenia Afanasyeva all being named to the team. Komova and Paseka sat this event out, but Mustafina and Afanasyeva, who both have been plagued with health problems over the past couple of years, decided to use this event to test their strength. Both would perform incredibly well, and give Russian gymnastics fans hope that the team could return to glory at Rio. By the end of the weekend, Russia would walk away with five medals - in addition to team gold, Mustafina would win gold on the beam and bronze on the uneven bars. Daria Spiridonova, who is trying to securing the final spot on the Olympic team, took home the silver in the uneven bars. Afanasyeva, who is going to be competing in her third Olympic Games this year, won the bronze in the vault.