NXT Takeover: The End predictions

NXT Takeover events are always something to get excited about and NXT Takeover: The End is no different. While much has been speculated about the name of the event, The End could mean a number of things.

Is it the end of Finn Balor’s run in NXT? The same could be said for American Alpha, but The End won’t take away from the excitement of the event.

This takeover has a number of interesting matches, including the NXT debut of Andrade “Cien” Almas. The former independent wrestler who went by the name La Sombra had been rumored to be debuting in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic but instead will debut here against The Perfect 10, Tye Dillinger.

The always fun American Alpha will look to retain their NXT Tag Team Championship as they face The Revival. Both teams could easily be on their way to the WWE main roster after this match but the focus is solely on the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Asuka will face Nia Jax for the NXT Women’s Championship. Asuka is looking to continue her reign as champion but faces a huge test in Nia Jax.

Shinsuke Nakamura will lock up with Austin Aries for the first time on NXT. Both men want to be NXT World Champion and it very feasible that this match could be seen as a number one contender's match for a shot at the NXT World Champion, be that Finn Balor or Samoa Joe.

Joe and Balor will do battle once again but this time, there will be no outside interference. For the first time in NXT history, a match will take place inside a Steel Cage. This one could be brutal.

Excited? Good, it’s time to get into the predictions.

Andrade “Cien” Almas - Tye Dillinger

Prediction: Andrade “Cien” Almas

Andrade “Cien” Almas was well known as La Sombra on the independent circuit and is an exciting prospect coming up through NXT. Tye Dillinger is well known to the NXT audience but is yet to find his spot.

He is talented in the ring and has the look but some fans question the Perfect 10 gimmick.

Almas was scheduled to debut in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic but that seems to have moved up to NXT Takeover after a number of vignettes have been shown during the last few weeks of NXT TV.

Andrade “Cien” Almas will pick up the win on his debut.

A great start for Andrade. Photo:Changing the Qs

NXT Tag Team Championship: American Alpha (C) - The Revival

Prediction: American Alpha

The ever entertaining American Alpha are set to defend their titles once again. This time, it’s a rematch of the NXT Takeover: Dallas match-up against the no-nonsense tag team of The Revival.

American Alpha are ready to take the next step to the WWE main roster and could well move during the WWE brand split but for now, they’re NXT Tag Team champions and they are looking to remain that way.

Gable and Jordan work so well together and feed off the crowd in the way a good face tag team should.

They’ll pick up the win here.

American Alpha - Ready, Willing, still champions. Photo:pwpix.net

NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka (C) - Nia Jax

Prediction: Asuka

After defeating fan favorite Bayley at NXT Takeover: Dallas, Asuka has continued to improve. She’s feisty and hits hard. If Shinsuke Nakamura is the King of Strong Style, she could well be the Queen of Strong Style.

Nia Jax is not Bayley, in fact, the WWE has nothing like Nia Jax. The closest comparison is somebody with strength like Dana Brooke but Nia is huge in both size and strength.

For Asuka to overcome Nia Jax, she’s going to have to wear her down, take away her vertical base and use speed to retain her championship.

Asuka picks up the win, cementing herself as the new standard in the NXT Women’s division.

The Empress of Tomorrow still rules today. Photo:WWE.com

Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is quite possibly the most charismatic performer in NXT. His debut match with Sami Zayn will go down in NXT history, if not WWE history. A breathtaking introduction to the WWE and NXT Universe has been followed up with a number of wins against superstars like Elias Samson and Tye Dillinger.

Austin Aries is a completely different prospect to those.

The Greatest Man that Ever Lived is a world renowned talent but he’s still trying to make his mark in NXT. He could well find himself in the NXT World championship picture in the future but for now, he has to focus on the King of Strong Style.

Nakamura will continue his great start in NXT and pick up the win.

Shinsuke Nakamura - King of Winning Style. Photo:WrestleView

NXT World Championship Steel Cage match: Samoa Joe (C) - Finn Balor

Prediction: Samoa Joe

The third match in the Takeover Trilogy between Samoa Joe and Finn Balor will take place inside a cage. Joe pushed Balor to the limit in the first two and was very close to winning both. Once he finally won the title at an NXT live event, Joe knew Balor was coming for him.

It is an NXT Takeover event so Finn Balor will channel The Demon and will be hoping he can become the first two-time NXT World Champion.

The first ever Steel Cage match in NXT is exciting and it’s going to be brutal. Balor is ready to move to the main roster so Samoa Joe retains.