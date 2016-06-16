No Olympics for Viktoria Komova

According to a post on on a popular Russian social media site, 2012 all-around Olympic silver medalist Viktoria Komova has halted her training, and will not be part of the Russian team when they head to Rio for the Olympics.

The post, which was written in Russian and translated by a fan, said:

"Dear friends, fans, and gymnastics lovers. Unfortunately back pain isn’t allowing me to train to my full potential and get ready for competitions. I’ve made the very difficult decision to stop training and take care of my health. I want to thank everyone for their support! Without your love and warmth it would’ve been more difficult to go all the way. Thanks everyone and see you soon! Love and kisses."

Komova's last major competition was the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow, where she won a gold medal in the uneven bars competition, but watched in disappointment as the Russian team failed to medal. She made a comment about the American gymnastics team, who won gold at that event, suggesting they took steroids, but apologized for her comment almost immediately. Komova hasn't competed anywhere in 2016, as she's been nursing a back injury. 