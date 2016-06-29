Mark Hamburger looks to use second chance with St. Paul Saints to restart his baseball career

Mark Hamburger has had an interesting career so far. The 29-year-old pitcher has seen the World Series, as well as the lowest level of Minor League Baseball, and that was within a span of two years. The Mounds View, Minnesota native was signed by the Minnesota Twins in 2007 after attending an open tryout camp.

“I went to an open tryout that was held at the old Metrodome, and ended up having the same scout who saw me as a senior in high school, he was the scout for the tryout,” Hamburger said. “I pitched real well, and had improved from a few years prior, and they thought that it would be a good idea to give me an opportunity.”

Hamburger gets traded from Minnesota to Texas, is on roster for World Series

Hamburger was not with the Twins long, as in 2008 he was traded to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Eddie Guardado. After a few years in the Rangers organization, he finally got called up at the end of the 2011 season.

Hamburger covers first against the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

(Betsy Bissen/St. Paul Saints)

“It was a cool moment to get called up to the majors. You have no idea about what the life is like, where you are going, or the type of people that are there,” Hamburger commented. “It’s one of those things where you're walking into an unknown world that you’ve heard so many good things about. It was a cool experience to go up there and see some of the guys who are now veterans like Josh Hamilton, Michael Young, Mr. Murphy, and a bunch of those guys.

“Those are a bunch of class act baseball players, and they have been playing the game well for a long time, so to go up there and watch those guys, whether it was a World Series or not, it was a great opportunity to watch them and learn from them.”

Hamburger pitched in five games that season with Texas, compiling a 10 record with a 4.50 ERA in eight innings pitched.

After that, he bounced around the minor leagues, as after the Rangers released him, the San Diego Padres signed him for a little while. They eventually waived him, and he was claimed by the Houston Astros.

Hamburger throws a pitch against the Kansas City T-Bones.

(Betsy Bissen/St. Paul Saints)

Hamburger fails drug test, joins Saints for first time

He was in the Astros system in February of 2013 when It was announced that he had failed a drug test, and would be suspended for 80 games. Houston immediately gave him his release, which effectively ended his professional baseball career, at least for the time being.

“I think that I have progressed in every aspect of my life, physically, mentally, spiritually. I think that spiritually was the one that changed it,” Said Hamburger. “I’ve always been a spiritual person, but going through something like that, it was an awakening moment that it was like someone was tapping me on the shoulder telling me to wake up.”

He spent the summer of 2013 pitching for the St. Paul Saints, who play in the American Association, which is independent, meaning that his suspension wasn’t enforceable there. He had a good season, as he went 6-8 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 games.

“Being with the Saints in 2013 it was a refresh and get me back on my feet and become a baseball player, not just someone who was going through the motions, I was just going through the motions and focusing on the wrong thing. Now I’m focusing on the right thing, and am getting my body and mind and spirit in the right place, and everything is falling into place.”

The Twins took notice of him during the 2013 season, and by the end of the season, he had signed his second contract with the Twins. After getting his suspension out of the way, he spent the next two seasons in the Twins system, mostly at Triple-A Rochester, where he went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 45 games during the 2015 season.

“You’re automatically a free agent after your contract ends, and I was doing one-year contracts. I decided to take some time to weigh my options versus going right into signing with another team, or with the Twins right away.”

Hamburger pitches against the T-Bones.

(Betsy Bissen/St. Paul Saints)

Hamburger eventually decided to sign with the Saints again, where he was named the opening day starter, and so far this season has been the ace of the rotation, as he has a 6-0 record with a 3.19 ERA. He has also thrown two complete games and has come close to two more.

“Mark has done a great job,” manager George Tsamis said. “He is pitching at a top level, and I think that he is a good influence for the younger players on the team.”

Hamburger says that he will not leave the Saints during the season, no matter the offer he gets from a major league team.

“I’m having way too much fun to leave,” Hamburger said. “I care more about having fun than what my bank account says.

“After the season, I am going to go join a buddy of mine in the Australian Baseball League before deciding on my future for next season.”