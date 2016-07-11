Monday Night Raw preview: 11th July, 2016

Woo Woo Woo...

This week's episode of RAW will once again feature a United States Championship match as Rusev will defend his title against the former Intercontinental Champion, Zack Ryder. The Internet Champion has been on a roll as of late, being a part of the winning Team USA in last week's main event as well as defeating Sheamus on SmackDown, Ryder then challenged the US Champion to a title match.

Tonight that match is going to take place as the underdog looks to overcome the Bulgarian Brute. Rusev has been on a rampage since becoming champion dominating everyone in his path from Kalisto to Titus O'Neil. During both of his runs as champion, Rusev has made it clear he is against American wrestlers and after taking down Titus on Independence Day, will he be able to defeat Ryder this week? Rumors speculated prior to this match being confirmed that this match would be taking place at Battleground which means there could be an indecisive finish, allowing the feud to continue until then.

#1 Contender's battle royal

Who will challenge Miz? Photo- WWE.com

With the United States Championship title on the line, Monday Night Raw will also focus on The Miz's Intercontinental Championship as a new number one contender will be determined. A battle royal will determine who is next in line to face Miz for the title, likely at Battleground, and after being away for several weeks filming The Miz will be on high alert as to who his next challenger will be.

Who will step up and be victorious and could we finally see one of the rumored former stars make their return ahead of next week's brand split or a star from NXT make their mark on the main roster?

Women's action

The feud between Sasha Banks and Women's Champion, Charlotte is set to continue this week as the champion's protege, Dana Brooke takes on the Boss. This is a huge opportunity for Brooke to continue her development and prove herself to the fans. She will be hoping to take out Banks for good, keeping her away from Charlotte's title and the champion will likely be at ringside to provide distractions.

The Club have new enemies

Last week we saw Enzo Amore and Big Cass come to the aid of John Cena during the three on one assault at the hands of The Club. Now with a six-man tag match booked for Battleground, Cena's new partners and him must show they are a united front and can work well together against the well-oiled machine that is The Club.

A trip to the compound

This week we will see the New Day make the journey to the Wyatt Family's compound after being invited last week by the Eater of Worlds. Nobody knows what the Wyatt's have in store for the Tag Team Champions when they arrive at their home in the woods, but Xavier Woods confirmed that he will be accompanying his teammates to the compound despite showing real fear since their return.

Will Woods conquer his fears? Photo- WWE.com

People have noticed the similarity's between this and the Final Deletion match that TNA produced last week, so can fans expect to see some strange brawl take place and will New Day still have the power of positivity once they leave?

WWE Championship focus

Ever since his return Seth Rollins has been on a roll, looking stronger and more dominant than ever. However, his attentions have all been placed on the suspended Roman Reigns rather than the champion himself, Dean Ambrose. But if last week's Dirty Deeds was anything to go by, Rollins may have learned his lesson just in time that if he doesn't pay attention to Ambrose it might just cost him his chance at winning back his title. Will he continue to impress this week and get revenge, or will the champion once again reign supreme?

Welcome back Mr.McMahon

Arguable the biggest part of this week's episode will be when Mr.McMahon makes his return to Raw to address the upcoming brand split and the vacant SmackDown GM role. Both Stephanie and Shane putting their names in the hat as well as several former GM's returning to stake their claim will Mr.McMahon make an official decision as to who will be running SmackDown when it goes Live on Tuesday nights, or does he have a different announcement to make? Either way, when the boss is in town, you know something big is about to take place.