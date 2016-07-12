Links specialists descend upon The Open

Royal Troon plays host to the 145th Open Championship on Thursday and those players synonymous with being able to raise their game on links courses will be rubbing their hands at the prospect of winning the title.

The likely lads

The usual names will stake their claim to the trophy in the coming days. American Dustin Johnson won the US Open just last month and is arguably playing the golf of his life at present. Links golf requires accurate shots combined with powerful drives, both of which Johnson proudly boasts. He went close to winning the trophy last year and will be one of the favourites this time around too.

Rory McIlroy will undoubtedly be a home nation hope for the title after growing up on courses similar to Royal Troon. The man from Northern Ireland has the game in his locker to win any competition on his day and, like Johnson, his withdrawal from the Olympics on health grounds allows him to focus solely on matters at hand this week. McIlroy also has the experience of winning the crown only two years ago in 2014.

Dustin Johnson is eyeing a third successive tournament victory (photo : Getty Images )

The supporting cast

Australian Adam Scott loves the British Open and has set his stall out for 2016 success after arrving early in Scotland. He has finished in the top ten of every Open Championship since 2012, going close on numerous occasions, although his last major success came all of three years ago.

40-year-old Henrik Stenson of Sweden could be an outside shot after finishing in the top three on three occasions at the British Open, coming second just three years ago. His experience will be matched by Spaniard Sergio Garcia who has finished second twice, his latest feat being achieved in 2014.

You cannot count out a handful of Americans either. Zach Johnson is the reigning champion, whilst Rickie Fowler, runner-up two years ago, and Bubba Watson have an array of shots that can challenge the lead if they can link their links games together.

Sergio Garcia is due a major tournament victory (photo : Getty Images )

The experienced campaigners

Don't forget the old stagers either. Although Phil Mickelson naturally performs better on home turf, he possesses and exquisite game for links golf. Leftie has the experience and nous to perform outstanding shots and won the tournament back in 2013 after finishing second just a year before.

Fellow legend of the game Ernie Els has won the Open in 2002 and 2011, whilst finishing runner-up in 2004. Despite a terrible round earlier in the year at the Masters, Els is more than capable of putting in a fighting display of he draws on his years of knowledge and expertise within the game.

With three-time runner-up and local hero Colin Montgomerie opening the competition on Thursday and the likes of top four players Jason Day and Jordan Spieth bringing their raw talent to proceedings, alongside Masters champion Danny Willett, there is no doubt that the Open will be one of the most exciting sporting spectacles on view this year.