Did the WWE spoil the SmackDown General Manager announcement?

Much has been made about who will run Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live after the WWE brand split. A majority of the WWE Universe expected Shane and Stephanie McMahon to run the shows, but it’s been announced that they will name a General Manager.

As this week's Monday Night Raw was coming to an end, Stephanie may have teased that she will name her husband, Triple H, as her General Manager for Monday Night Raw but there was no tease from Shane.

Although the WWE may have just let slip who Shane will announce, it’s not yet certain who it will be. In a Raw recap article posted on WWE.com, the headline read "The 'Yes!' Movement takes over SmackDown live!.” A mention of The Yes! Movement is a clear sign to any WWE fan.

Is Shane McMahon about to announce former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Bryan, as his General Manager? Quite possibly. It was rumoured in the lead up to Monday Night Raw that Bryan would be appearing on WWE Television in some capacity soon.

He and Shane’s interactions on SmackDown Live would be something to look forward to, while The Authority returning to run Monday Night Raw may not be so exciting.

Yes! Yes! Yes!

The return of Daniel Bryan would be welcomed by all of the WWE Universe. He’s a hugely popular figure and having him around, on WWE Television would be great to see.

It’s quite possible that Bryan could work in the same vain as Mick Foley did during his time as the Commissioner of Monday Night Raw. While it’s not official that Bryan will definitely fill the role of SmackDown General Manager, all the signs point to it happening.

Daniel Bryan could be returning to WWE Television. Photo: TVLine

Other names mentioned

While the WWE may have spoiled the fact the new SmackDown General Manager is likely going to be Daniel Bryan, other names have been mentioned.

Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman have all be rumoured in recent days. It’s something that will drum a lot of interest ahead of the WWE’s huge week coming up.