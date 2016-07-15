Rollins Report done to rib Roman Reigns?
The Rollins Report was a fun segment. Photo- WWE.com

Roman Reigns is stuck in the bad books of those in high power within WWE, especially Vince McMahon after violating the company's Wellness policy whilst being positioned as the number one guy in the company he has lost a lot of trust from those who were pulling for him to succeed.

On Raw this week the company continued to promote the upcoming WWE Championship match that is main eventing Battleground by a segment dubbed the 'Rollins Report,' which featured a fake interview between Seth Rollins and Reigns before a fantastic promo between him and Dean Ambrose.

The entire segment was built to mock the suspended star as Rollins continued to talk trash about him, something he has done ever since the announcement. Whilst the WWE is in a unique position where they are forced to discuss the suspension, it is clear by the way they are doing it that the WWE are hoping to send a message that his punishment is not yet over. 