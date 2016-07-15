Rollins Report done to rib Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is stuck in the bad books of those in high power within WWE, especially Vince McMahon after violating the company's Wellness policy whilst being positioned as the number one guy in the company he has lost a lot of trust from those who were pulling for him to succeed.

On Raw this week the company continued to promote the upcoming WWE Championship match that is main eventing Battleground by a segment dubbed the 'Rollins Report,' which featured a fake interview between Seth Rollins and Reigns before a fantastic promo between him and Dean Ambrose.

The entire segment was built to mock the suspended star as Rollins continued to talk trash about him, something he has done ever since the announcement. Whilst the WWE is in a unique position where they are forced to discuss the suspension, it is clear by the way they are doing it that the WWE are hoping to send a message that his punishment is not yet over.

Broken trust

Vince McMahon is reportedly considering giving up on the push that the company had positioned Reigns for, which would be a shame after the hard work put in by the former champion, but at the same time understandable after his actions in a position of responsibility.

McMahon forced Reigns down fans throats and even though they rejected him, the chairman continued to position Reigns as the face of the company and was let down by his superstar. Whilst Reigns has been punished via his suspension, the fact his behavior has been dragged up through television on a weekly basis and the company are creating fake interviews to make him appear in a negative way is not a good sign for his future at the main event.

His suspension has come at the worst time possible with a dream match round the corner for the fans not being promoted with all three stars and the draft coming up next week where he will not be present, the timing is incredibly unfortunate. Now all that remains to be seen is if Reigns can work his way back to the top of the card, which he will have an immediate chance to at Battleground and it will now be interesting to see exactly how he is booked and whether or not he turns heel.