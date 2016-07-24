Could Jeff Hardy return to the WWE?

At one point in his career, Jeff Hardy rivaled John Cena for merchandise sales in the WWE. His reward? Numerous shots at the WWE Championship which eventually culminated in him achieving his dream at WWE Armageddon in 2008.

Hardy was always a fan favourite. He never thought twice about his death-defying stunts or how the matches he was involved in could hinder him or his career, he performed them regardless of the outcome.

Now, with the WWE looking more former superstars to return, Hardy could quite possibly be on his way back.

According to reports from NoDQ, Hardy was reportedly telling people his TNA Contract is set to expire in February. Hardy has made it well known that he would welcome a return to the WWE if given the opportunity.

One potential problem for Hardy is how the WWE views his previous wellness policy violations. Hardy was known for a number of wellness policy violations during his time with the WWE and with them seemingly clamping down on this, it could be a stumbling block for Hardy.

A much-needed character?

While Hardy is an entertaining wrestler, he can give passionate promos on the mic. He is also a colorful character, quite literally with the way he utilizes paint.

His most recent WWE theme music is still recognizable to this day and the return pop he would receive from any WWE crowd would immediately put him back over with fans.

Hardy is a versatile performer and could easily fit any role the WWE would have him fill. Whether they wanted him to chase a middle of the card belt like the United States Championship, or even take an upcoming star under his wing and chase the Tag Team Championships, Hardy could do it all.

A post-WrestleMania return?

With Hardy’s TNA contract expiring in February, it could hinder a quick and surprising return to the WWE. This means he wouldn’t be able to be a surprise entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble.

It is unknown whether or not he has a none compete clause in his contract, these usually last 90 days, which would mean a Hardy return to the WWE being sometime in either April or May.

It’s quite possible that Hardy could return post-WrestleMania if the WWE does indeed decide to bring him back.