Could Alberto Del Rio leave the WWE?

Alberto Del Rio has been back with the WWE for just close to a year but it’s been a run of mixed results. The Mex-America angle with Zeb Coulter didn’t seem to work and then neither did his time within the League of Nations.

Del Rio is a talented performer who can hold his own on any WWE roster but needs the direction of WWE creative to give him a good storyline to run with.

Now, according to reports from NoDQ, Del Rio reportedly has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave the company if he’s not happy with his situation.

This is a clever clause to have in a contract, especially seeing the recent departures from the WWE in the forms of Wade Barrett and Cody Rhodes.

Del Rio reportedly makes good money in the WWE but for some performers, they could leave that on the table if it means getting to perform in good matches and storylines on the independent circuits or with other big companies such as New Japan, Ring of Honor and Lucha Underground.

Is it likely Del Rio leaves?

It’s probably unlikely that Del Rio leaves as reports have suggested he’s content with his standing in the WWE. One angle that could lead to a potential departure is that Del Rio is now on a different brand to Paige.

The pair’s relationship has been well documented but reports have suggested Del Rio is not happy with being on a different roster to Paige.

With Del Rio being on SmackDown Live, there’s a need for good heels on the Tuesday night roster. The SmackDown Live roster has talented performers but lacks true depth as there is a logjam of good guys and not many credible bad guys.

Del Rio’s run as United States champion didn’t last long. Photo: Bleacher Report.

Where could Del Rio go?

As noted, Del Rio could easily head back to Lucha Underground or back to a company like AAA in Mexico. He’s still a rather big name who will draw fans in.

It’s unlucky he would head to TNA after he put them down while doing media work recently for the WWE.

Del Rio could also follow a Cody Rhodes like schedule where he heads all over the world, wrestling for as many companies as possible.