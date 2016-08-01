Rio 2016: Could Japan contend for a women's medal?
(Source: The Gymter.net)

When you think of Japanese gymnastics, you probably think of Kōhei Uchimura, who had dominated men's gymnastics since 2009 and who is considered the greatest gymnast of all time. You probably think of the men's gymnastics team, who enters the Rio Olympics as the overwhelming favorites to win the team gold medal, and who heads to the competition with several gymnasts who are the best on certain apparatuses. 

You probably don't think of the women's gymnastics team, who has not won an Olympic medal since 1964. They're hoping to change that.

Japan finished 5th in Beijing and 8th in London in the past two Olympic Games, but while the United States has separated themselves from the rest of the world, the rest of the podium has become a wide open competition. Japan enters with what might be their best team in years, and is eyeing a Cinderella run for a team medal.

A Confident Team

Japan entered the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships with very little expectations. After finishing 8th in 2014, many expected a very similar result last year. After all, Japan was hit with injuries, and had to call on an alternate after a late injury. Making the team final was the goal.

They exceeded that, and then some.

Japan finished 5th in the team event in Glasgow, less than 3 points behind the 3rd place finishers Great Britain. Confident in their finish, Japan has decided to send an almost identical team to Rio. Mai Murakami, who was originally an alternate in Glasgow before making the team due to injury, makes the full roster this time around after having break out performances in 2016. She is now considered the second best all-around performer in Japan, with vault and floor being her best events. The only change in the team from Glasgow is the addition of Yuki Uchiyama, whom Murakami replaced last year. Uchiyama had been sidelined with injuries for the past couple of years, but she heads to Rio as healthy as ever. One of Japan's weaknesses is the uneven bars, and Uchiyama is one of Japan's best bars worker. She will need to be great in Rio for Japan to make the medal stand. 

Olympic Return For Asuka Teramoto

(Source: Getty Images)

The only gymnast to return to the Olympics for Japan is Asuka Teramoto, who finished 11th in the all-around final in London. Teramoto not only provides experience for Japan, but she is also Japan's best balance beam worker. She was nearly the bronze medalist on the beam at the 2014 World Championship, finishing less than a point off the podium. Like many on the team, Teramoto struggles with consistency.

For Japan to contend, Teramoto will need to be at her best. Along with Murakami, she is Japan's best all-around performer, and will be called upon to compete on every apparatus in the team finals. If Teramoto is able to put up some solid scores, Japan could be in the mix. 

Strength On The Floor