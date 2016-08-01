Rio 2016: Could Japan contend for a women's medal?

When you think of Japanese gymnastics, you probably think of Kōhei Uchimura, who had dominated men's gymnastics since 2009 and who is considered the greatest gymnast of all time. You probably think of the men's gymnastics team, who enters the Rio Olympics as the overwhelming favorites to win the team gold medal, and who heads to the competition with several gymnasts who are the best on certain apparatuses.

You probably don't think of the women's gymnastics team, who has not won an Olympic medal since 1964. They're hoping to change that.

Japan finished 5th in Beijing and 8th in London in the past two Olympic Games, but while the United States has separated themselves from the rest of the world, the rest of the podium has become a wide open competition. Japan enters with what might be their best team in years, and is eyeing a Cinderella run for a team medal.

A Confident Team

Japan entered the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships with very little expectations. After finishing 8th in 2014, many expected a very similar result last year. After all, Japan was hit with injuries, and had to call on an alternate after a late injury. Making the team final was the goal.

They exceeded that, and then some.

Japan finished 5th in the team event in Glasgow, less than 3 points behind the 3rd place finishers Great Britain. Confident in their finish, Japan has decided to send an almost identical team to Rio. Mai Murakami, who was originally an alternate in Glasgow before making the team due to injury, makes the full roster this time around after having break out performances in 2016. She is now considered the second best all-around performer in Japan, with vault and floor being her best events. The only change in the team from Glasgow is the addition of Yuki Uchiyama, whom Murakami replaced last year. Uchiyama had been sidelined with injuries for the past couple of years, but she heads to Rio as healthy as ever. One of Japan's weaknesses is the uneven bars, and Uchiyama is one of Japan's best bars worker. She will need to be great in Rio for Japan to make the medal stand.

Olympic Return For Asuka Teramoto

(Source: Getty Images)

The only gymnast to return to the Olympics for Japan is Asuka Teramoto, who finished 11th in the all-around final in London. Teramoto not only provides experience for Japan, but she is also Japan's best balance beam worker. She was nearly the bronze medalist on the beam at the 2014 World Championship, finishing less than a point off the podium. Like many on the team, Teramoto struggles with consistency.

For Japan to contend, Teramoto will need to be at her best. Along with Murakami, she is Japan's best all-around performer, and will be called upon to compete on every apparatus in the team finals. If Teramoto is able to put up some solid scores, Japan could be in the mix.

Strength On The Floor

For Japan to medal, they will need to rely on their strengths, which is the floor exercise. Sae Miyakawa, who finished tied for fourth in the floor final in Glasgow, has been inconsistent in Japan this year; however, she has proven in big events that she can perform when the pressure is on. With a high D score, a strong performance by Miyakawa will go a long way for Japan's chances.

Likewise, Mai Murakami has come into her own as a floor gymnast, adding improved skills to her routine and knocking off Miyakawa for the gold at the Japanese National Championships. Gymnastics fans may have yet to see Murakami's best floor routine, and if she is able to bring it out in Rio, Japan could be on their way to surprising some people.

Overshadowed By The Men

(Source: Getty Images)

The Japanese Men's Gymnastics Team enters the Olympics as the favorites to win the gold medal in the team event. They are coming off a gold medal performance in Glasgow, where they held off the home favorites Great Britain to win. The men have won the silver medal in the last two Olympic Games, but they head to Rio with arguably the best team they've ever had.

Lead by six time World Champion Kōhei Uchimura, who looks to defend his Olympic gold medal, the team boasts a line up of gymnasts that can medal on nearly every event. Uchimura, who was the silver medalist on the floor in 2012, has handed the reigns of that apparatus over to Kenzō Shirai, who has won floor gold in two of the last three World Championships. Instead, Uchimura looks to walk home with gold in not only the all-around title, but in the horizontal bar, where he won gold in Glasgow. Ryōhei Katō, a returning gymnast from 2012, gives Japan a shot at a medal on the parallel bars.

It is a tale of two teams for Japanese gymnastics. While one team has to hold off challengers for the gold, another will have to perform there best in order to win a medal. For the Japanese women, however, this may be their best chance in years. With injuries and struggles to traditional powers Russia and China, the door is open for a team like Japan to sneak in with a great meet.

The Team: