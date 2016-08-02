Roderick Strong headed to the WWE

For a number of weeks now, Roderick Strong has been rumored to be heading to the WWE. Now, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, it is “pretty clear he's headed to WWE.”

Only a few weeks ago, reports spread that the WWE were interested in Mr. ROH himself and he could even be set to join up with their September class of signings. Towards the end of June, those reports escalated when Seth Rollins posted a picture of the pair working out.

Strong is somebody who has earned his shot and is finally getting what he deserves, a shot in the WWE.

After his last match for Ring of Honor, Strong said an emotional farewell to the fans, which only seemed to confirm all the rumors. Once Strong did this again at the recent PWG event, 13, fans in attended accepted the fact he was headed for the WWE.

A much needed character

As a former Ring of Honor champion, Strong is no slouch when it comes to performing in the squared circle. He’s another really talented performer who should fit in with the direction that the WWE seems to be heading in.

He’d fit in well with the NXT brand and would be a much needed recognizable face if NXT is set to lose even more superstars in the coming weeks.

Strong is another top independent star signing for the WWE, as they continue their quest to add to what they already have and give new stars a chance at becoming the WWE’s future.

NXT or main roster?

One question about the signing of Strong is whether or not he will report to NXT or the WWE main roster? It’s very likely he heads to NXT as that's where the majority of the WWE’s new signings head, at least for a couple of weeks.

The roster for SmackDown Live is rather thin and could do with another influx of superstars. Of course, Shelton Benjamin is returning to the WWE and heading to SmackDown but right now, that’s not enough if the WWE wants to keep SmackDown fresh and unpredictable.