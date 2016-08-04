The Cruiserweight Classic: First Round Finale

A fantastic showing from all eight competitors that have shattered all expectations so far and have only increased the hope for the second round.

With all eyes fixed on the main event, the opening three matches were no secondary affairs as each one only added to the atmosphere in Full Sail University.

A Rich battle

The opening match set the standard, and both men were in no mood for a slow build up as Jason Lee delivered a series of quick kicks to Rich Swann who had no reply to the fast paced performer.

A forearm to the face of the American awoken a vicious side that the man from Hong Kong was not expecting as he moved into fifth gear as the match drawn to a close.

Swann shocked the audience when out of nowhere, with Lee on the top rope, he hit a standing Hurricanrana to throw the youngster flying before hitting a standing 450 splash to pick the victory.

With little expected from the opening contest it quickly got the crowd talking and cemented the American as one of the most athletic performers in the tournament.

Sihra later

Noam Dar, the youngest competitor in the competition squared off against one half of The Bollywood Boyz Gurv Sihra who quickly looked to beat down the Scotsman.

The agile youngster was far too fixated on playing to the crowd and his opponent took exception, delivering a powerful elbow to Dar's face, rattling the 22-year-old.

The match was a quiet affair with the fans clearly appreciating the technical brilliance of both performers but it would be Dar who took home the victory as he proved age has no limitations.

With Sihra looking to finish the match he attempted an elbow drop but missed wildly, the Scot took advantage as he delivered a suplex before going for the pin-fall but the Indian representative kicked out at two.

Sensing his time to capitalize he switched from pin-fall to submission and locked in a knee bar while delivering kicks to the head and body of the 31-year-old leaving him with no choice but to submit.

Rename him Fabian Ache-ner

The crowd were well and truly off their feet for this battle as both men left it all in the ring, an early demonstration of technical skill incited chants of wow as Jack Gallagher's quick and intelligent movement was becoming an issue for the much stronger Fabian Aichner.

With the Englishman able to counter each hold, the Italian changed his game plan and looked to use his power and strength to weaken The Extraordinary Gentleman.

A tilt the world back-breaker stunned the Manchester born performer and the crowd's levels of shock increased even more when Aichner jumped from one side of the rope to another to land a backflip right on the body of Gallagher.

Somehow the former Grand Pro Wrestling champion kicked out and the former European Heavyweight Champion looked to ground and pound his way to victory but a headbutt from Gallagher startled the big man. A hellacious dropkick was enough for Gallagher to pick up the pin-fall victory in what was one of the most exciting matches in the competition so far.

The resilient Gargano

The final match of the first round was the most fitting way to end as the image of both men sitting in the Centre of the squared circle and hugging each other tugged on the heartstrings of the entire crowd.

Both men told a story within the ring and their partnership will only improve as it continues; however there could only be one man who would be victorious.

Johnny Gargano quickly had the advantage, with an array of arm drags and quick moves but that quickly changed when Tommaso Ciampa hit a devastating elbow to his partners face and continued to unleash hell.

Their relationship was not going to get in the way of their strive for glory and The WWN Icon soon recovered from his partner's onslaught and hit a power bomb as Ciampa rolled to the outside to recover but Gargano quickly followed a hit a suicide dive to keep the pressure on.

Ciampa looked to be closing in on the win as he hit Air Raid Crash on the outskirts of the ring sending the Full Sail crowd into a frenzy, he looked to take his partner out even more as he rolled down his kneepad but decided against taking out Gargano.

While the former Chikara man looked to get back into the match, Ciampa quickly gained control once more and hit a Power bomb Lung blower but once again Gargano managed to kick out.

Just when it looked like the longest reigning Open the Freedom Gate Championship was beaten he stole one and locked in a crucifix pin-fall to pick up the victory over his opponent.

The lasting image regardless of the rest of the tournament will remain as Gargano and Ciampa together in the ring, congratulating each other, tag-team partners who pushed each other to their limits and stole the show at The Cruiserweight Classic.

Round Two

Are you already excited for the second round of The Cruiserweight Classic, check out this promo that will surely get you wanting more!