2016 NHRA Northwest Nationals: Courtney Force escapes serious injury from Crash
Courtney Force signs autographs for fans on Friday | Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Funny Car driver Courtney Force escapes crash without serious injury after making hard contact with the wall in Round One eliminations.

Courtney Force releases statement after crash

“I am beat up pretty good. My arm, my shoulder, and my right knee are banged up. I am really thankful that the second I got out of the race car there was already a Safety Safari person right there to help me get down. I couldn’t put any weight on my right knee. I want to say thanks to everyone that was at the track who helped me. I got right to the ER and the doctor checked me out. I am extremely relieved nothing is broken,” said Force from a team press release.

Courtney just before her pass in Round One Sunday. (Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA)
Courtney Force just before her pass in Round One Sunday | Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Force, who qualified in the third position after briefly setting the new National Record, held on to for seven minutes for quickest ET in the third qualifying round in her Traxxas Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car before Del Worsham went quicker, was racing against the number fourteen qualifier, Jeff Diehl.

“I am really bummed out about the run. I am disappointed because I really wanted that win. I pedaled the car repeatedly hoping to just run him down but I got a little too aggressive. I think I hit the wall right where Ashley crashed a few years ago. I definitely have a love/hate relationship with this track since I have won here twice and have had two incidents but happy to be safe,” joked Force.

Courtney's smoking the tires early in her pass. (Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA)
Courtney's smoking the tires early in her pass | Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Her run started clean but then she started smoking the tires, she went on to attempt to peddle it and try to save the run before the car took a violent turn for the wall and the left side smacked into the retaining wall and shoved it in a good three to four feet. Right after it happened you could see her climb out of the car under her own power but was seen to be favoring her left leg once she got out.