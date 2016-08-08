2016 NHRA Northwest Nationals: Courtney Force escapes serious injury from Crash

Funny Car driver Courtney Force escapes crash without serious injury after making hard contact with the wall in Round One eliminations.

Courtney Force releases statement after crash

“I am beat up pretty good. My arm, my shoulder, and my right knee are banged up. I am really thankful that the second I got out of the race car there was already a Safety Safari person right there to help me get down. I couldn’t put any weight on my right knee. I want to say thanks to everyone that was at the track who helped me. I got right to the ER and the doctor checked me out. I am extremely relieved nothing is broken,” said Force from a team press release.

Courtney Force just before her pass in Round One Sunday | Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Force, who qualified in the third position after briefly setting the new National Record, held on to for seven minutes for quickest ET in the third qualifying round in her Traxxas Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car before Del Worsham went quicker, was racing against the number fourteen qualifier, Jeff Diehl.

“I am really bummed out about the run. I am disappointed because I really wanted that win. I pedaled the car repeatedly hoping to just run him down but I got a little too aggressive. I think I hit the wall right where Ashley crashed a few years ago. I definitely have a love/hate relationship with this track since I have won here twice and have had two incidents but happy to be safe,” joked Force.

Courtney's smoking the tires early in her pass | Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

Her run started clean but then she started smoking the tires, she went on to attempt to peddle it and try to save the run before the car took a violent turn for the wall and the left side smacked into the retaining wall and shoved it in a good three to four feet. Right after it happened you could see her climb out of the car under her own power but was seen to be favoring her left leg once she got out.

“I have to thank everyone at Simpson Racing and their Stilo helmet for protecting me. To hit a concrete guard wall and move it two feet and not break any bones is a testament to their equipment and NHRA safety requirements,” said Force.

Following the accident, Force was transported to Valley Medical Center to get checked out and have x-rays performed. Doctors released her Sunday night after the X-rays on her right knee, left elbow and left shoulder and CT scan of her head and spine all came back negative for any breaks. However, the tendon in her knee was intact but she did have some contusion after the hard contact. Doctors expect her to be sore when she gets up.

Courtney out of the car, but you can see the when her car went left and how hard she hit | Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

What's Next for Courtney

“I am going to see a physical therapist in Tahoe. Thankfully we have a weekend off. My goal is to get healed up as soon as possible. I want to say sorry to my team to have to witness that. We were planning on making a lot of changes to my car after this race and my dad joked that I gave them a head start,” explained Force. “I definitely feel bad we ruined the body and the chassis. Luckily we have some time and can get the car fixed up and my own body fixed up. I am looking forward to getting back as fast as I can. I want to thank all the fans for all their support.”

Force will be focusing on rehabilitation while the goal is to be back in the car in two weeks when the series makes its next stop in Brainerd, Minnesota for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. If she is not ready, however, John Force Racing will put Ashely Force back into the car and have her fill in.

This accident was one that was eerily similar to a wreck that Ashely Force had here in 2007 when she was also in a peddle-fest race and was also in the left lane and hit the wall as well.

Just last weekend in Sonoma we had another similar accident that involved Alexis Dejoria who lost control and hit the left wall as well. Dejoria hit the wall so hard she fractured her Pelvis and decided to sit out the Seattle race meaning the Patron Toyota Camry didn’t race in Seattle.