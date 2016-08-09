Rio 2016: Sun Yang chases down Chad le Clos for gold; American Conor Dwyer settles for bronze

American Conor Dwyer won the bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle. China’s Sun Yang won the gold with South African Chad le Clos coming in with the silver. With this Dwyer has earned his first career individual medal.

The Field

This was a loaded field which featured 2015 World Champion James Guy, favorites Yang and le Clos, World Record holder Paul Biedermann, 400 IM gold medalist Kosuke Hagino, and Americans Townley Haas and Conor Dwyer. Haas is about a year away from really making some noise in the world of swimming but with a smart swim, he had a shot for a medal.

Le Clos Out Fast

Chad le Clos of South Africa was out like a rocket with an early half body length lead over the World Record line at the first turn. This was the plan of the South African, to take it out as fast as he can and try to hold on. He was .84 seconds ahead of World Record pace on the first turn with Dwyer and Guy both over a second behind.

The South African began to lose his speed, unable to keep up with World Record pace but once again kept the lead after 100 meters. Dwyer and Guy were once again second and third. Le Clos was swimming smart once turning after 100 meters. He moved up against the lane line so none of his competitors could catch a draft on him and had plenty of clean water next to him since he was swimming in Lane 1.

Yang Chases Down Le Clos

Le Clos continued to fight the pain of going out so fast but still held the lead after 150 meters with Dwyer and Yang right on his tail as both men were under a quarter of a second behind. Dwyer had a brilliant turn and was breathing right into Sun Yang’s lane, allowing him to see his main competitor. Yang of China began to gain ground on le Clos in Lane 1 and pass Dwyer in Lane 3. The Chinese showed off his fantastic closing speed to capture gold in the 200 free.