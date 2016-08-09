2016 NHRA Northwest Nationals: Funny Car Qualifying Session One and Two Gallery
John Force and Tommy Johnson Jr get ready for session two. This would end up being a first round match up on Sunday.

2016 NHRA Northwest Nationals: Funny Car Qualifying Session One and Two Gallery

The first two qualifying sessions for the 29th Annual Protect the Harvest NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Seattle.

brandon-farris
Brandon Farris

Funny Car's were running track record times and speed on the first day of the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways

Round One

In the first round for the nitro powered cars it was Del Worsham claiming the top spot after session one when he ran a 3.922 second run at 321.88 mph in his Kalitta Powered DHL Toyota Camery. At the time that was a track record for time.  

Round Two

In the second round of qualifying we only saw times get even lower with Worsham being the quickest on the last pass of the session when he would run a 3.886 second run at 327.98 mph smashing the track record for both speed and time on that run. 

Tommy Johnson Jr looks back at his car while they wait in the staging lanes prior to the second qualifying session
Tommy Johnson Jr looks back at his car while they wait in the staging
lanes prior to the second qualifying session

Ron Caps was moving so fast he was literally peeling the logo off the car
Ron Caps was moving so fast he was literally peeling the NAPA logo off the car

To see our gallery from the pits click here. 

For our Pro Stock session one gallery click here.

VAVEL Logo