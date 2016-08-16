Rio 2016: Kristina Vogel takes Women's Sprint gold ahead of Brits Becky James and Katy Marchant

Kristina Vogel won the second Olympic title of her career as she battled to victory in the Women’s Sprint.

On the final night of track cycling action, the German was pushed hard by Becky James, but she edged out two tight victories to take gold and hand the Brit her second silver medal of the games.

In the battle for the bronze medal, Katy Marchant, a former junior athlete, took just two races to see off Elis Ligtlee, the champion in the Keirin event, to finish in third place.

Bronze playoff

It was Marchant who had control at the start of the Sprint, leading Ligtlee through slowly the first few stages. However, with one and a half laps to go, the Brit attacked and, despite what looked like a brief comeback by the Dutchwoman, eased to victory and put herself in the lead.

Ligtlee was in the better position for the second race and she was noticeably increasing the pace from about two laps to go, but when Marchant attacked with a lap and a half to go, the Dutchwoman was forced move quickly. The Keirin champion managed to hold of the Brit for most the final lap and around the final corner, but a lunge by Marchant saw her take the bronze medal.

Katy Marchant on her way to edging Elis Ligtlee in the second and final race of the bronze playoff (Getty/Ryan Pierse)

Gold playoff

James, who won silver in the Keirin event, started on the inside lane and slowly led Vogel around, though when the Brit attacked with two laps to go it seemed she had failed to build a commanding lead. As the two battled around the final corner it was even, though it was German who found that extra bit of speed and just edged the first race.

Kristina Vogel edges out Becky James to win the first race in the Women's Sprint final (Getty/Rob Carr)

Vogel set a slow pace for the first lap of the second race, after a slight delay due to a bike issue with the German, though she attacked with two laps to go. James, who was on the outside, swooped down and the two battled down the back straight and round the final corner. The Brit made a charge for it, though Vogel held on to take her first gold of Rio 2016 by the tightest of margins.

There was a little drama at the end of the race, though, as Vogel’s saddle fell off moments after crossing the line; it was that, and not the camera as previously thought, that was rattling on her bike.