Goldberg to be a part of SummerSlam weekend

With Bill Goldberg being a part of the WWE 2K17 video game and their advertising campaign, a time was always going to come where he would have to make an appearance with the WWE.

Goldberg, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, was the first big cryptic reveal as part of the first WWE 2K17 advertising campaign.

Everyone else who has been a part of the new WWE 2K Games has gone on to do more with the company.

The Ultimate Warrior returned and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Sting finally appeared for the WWE and had a number of matches, including a WrestleMania dream match with Triple H. Goldberg, to use his phrase, is next.

The 2K games advertising usually peaks at SummerSlam with roster reveals plus question and answers panels so Goldberg is expected to be a part of any of that stuff they do.

Up to now, it is unknown whether or not Goldberg is slated to make an appearance on WWE television but that may come in time.

A confrontation with Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar is the cover star for WWE 2K17 and the second advertising campaign has been built around him, obviously. One of Lesnar’s video adverts involved him as the king of a real life Suplex City. Everything is barren but Lesnar reigns supreme.

In the most recent video, Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman are seen calling out Goldberg as Lesnar tells Goldberg “You’re next.”

Now, when Goldberg’s full advertising video is slowed down it appears that he is being taken to Suplex City. Whether or not that was intentional is up for debate but it may appear that the WWE is going to use this in some way.

Could the pair make up for their WrestleMania dream match gone bad? It remains to be seen but it’s possible if the WWE wants to make it happen.

A TV appearance could still happen

While it’s not yet confirmed if Goldberg will make a TV appearance to promote the game, it’s always possible. If the WWE is leading to a Goldberg - Brock Lesnar match, then having Goldberg interfere in Lesnar’s match with Randy Orton would make sense.

Goldberg could also appear on Monday Night Raw just to promote the game and give the Raw ratings a boost.