Preview- NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II
It's back to Brooklyn for NXT. Photo- topropepress.com

After the resounding success of last years, NXT TakeOver:Brooklyn the developmental brand will once again be looking to take over SummerSlam weekend and Triple H and his creative team have put together another stacked card which showcases the brand's top tier talents as well as several highly anticipated debuts. 

Bobby Roode - Andrade 'Cien' Almas 

This one is sure to be 'glorious' (it had to be done). After teasing him since WrestleMania weekend the NXT Universe will finally get to see Bobby Roode in a WWE ring as he makes his in-ring debut against Andrade Almas. 

There hasn't been too much build to this match in terms of story between both men but Roode has promised to become the face of NXT and guaranteed fans his debut will be glorious. He requested a match and William Regal selected Almas as his opponent, which is where he comes in. Almas' first few months with the company have fallen flat with most fans with very little character development being spent on him and his impressive winning streak is likely going to come to an end with this one. 

This match is going to be used to showcase Roode's ability as he is being positioned as one of the brands top talents moving forward, putting him against a solid worker in Almas allows for a good match where the fans will certainly be invested. 

Austin Aries - No Way Jose 

Unlike the previous match, this one has been well developed as both characters have had the chance to develop and sink their teeth into a storyline. Austin Aries finally made the switch to being a heel (a role which he is better in) after snapping on the fun loving, No Way Jose. Aries believes he has been mistreated in NXT with other debuts and stars taking the spotlight away from him, something that the Greatest Man Who Ever Lived is no longer prepared to stand for. 

Jose hasn't just sat back in this feud though, fans have finally seen what he is all about and it isn't just dancing. After being brutally assaulted by Aries, a fire has been lit under Jose who has since shown a much more aggressive side of himself taking the fight directly to Aries. 

This could be an important match for both men as they are on the cusp of a potential big push to the main event spot and the winner could very easily be next in line for a shot at the title. 

Ember Moon debuts 