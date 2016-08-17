Preview- NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II

After the resounding success of last years, NXT TakeOver:Brooklyn the developmental brand will once again be looking to take over SummerSlam weekend and Triple H and his creative team have put together another stacked card which showcases the brand's top tier talents as well as several highly anticipated debuts.

Bobby Roode - Andrade 'Cien' Almas

This one is sure to be 'glorious' (it had to be done). After teasing him since WrestleMania weekend the NXT Universe will finally get to see Bobby Roode in a WWE ring as he makes his in-ring debut against Andrade Almas.

There hasn't been too much build to this match in terms of story between both men but Roode has promised to become the face of NXT and guaranteed fans his debut will be glorious. He requested a match and William Regal selected Almas as his opponent, which is where he comes in. Almas' first few months with the company have fallen flat with most fans with very little character development being spent on him and his impressive winning streak is likely going to come to an end with this one.

This match is going to be used to showcase Roode's ability as he is being positioned as one of the brands top talents moving forward, putting him against a solid worker in Almas allows for a good match where the fans will certainly be invested.

Austin Aries - No Way Jose

Unlike the previous match, this one has been well developed as both characters have had the chance to develop and sink their teeth into a storyline. Austin Aries finally made the switch to being a heel (a role which he is better in) after snapping on the fun loving, No Way Jose. Aries believes he has been mistreated in NXT with other debuts and stars taking the spotlight away from him, something that the Greatest Man Who Ever Lived is no longer prepared to stand for.

Jose hasn't just sat back in this feud though, fans have finally seen what he is all about and it isn't just dancing. After being brutally assaulted by Aries, a fire has been lit under Jose who has since shown a much more aggressive side of himself taking the fight directly to Aries.

This could be an important match for both men as they are on the cusp of a potential big push to the main event spot and the winner could very easily be next in line for a shot at the title.

Ember Moon debuts

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II won't just provide fans with their first look at the Glorious, Bobby Roode as there will also be a debut in the women's division. The mysterious, Ember Moon will finally arrive in NXT on Saturday night and she is going to be hopeful of making an immediate impact. With the Women's division in NXT going through a big change due to the draft, this could be the perfect time for Moon to debut and push herself to the top of the card from the get go. What will she have in store for NXT and her opponent Billie Kay? We find out some answers this Saturday in Brooklyn.

NXT Tag Team Championship match- The Revival (c) - Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa

The Revival will be defending their tag team titles this Saturday against two Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa who are coming off the back of their brilliant first round CWC match. Some had suspected that the CWC match could split the tag team but it ended up bringing the real life best friends closer together as they now prepare for the biggest matches of their career's.

Ciampa and Gargano have been on a roll in NXT picking up big victories against several teams, including the champions, and certainly, have momentum on their side heading into Saturday. However, The Revival have proven on plenty of occasions that they are capable of stepping up and performing when the pressure is on and have become one of the best teams in WWE today.

This match is sure to be a potential show stealer and will certainly be a physical encounter between four of NXT's toughest stars.

NXT Women's Championship match- Asuka (c) - Bayley

In the highly anticipated rematch from NXT TakeOver:Dallas, the popular hugster, Bayley finally gets her shot at the title she lost at WrestleMania weekend. Bayley will be attempting to take her title back from the undefeated, Asuka, who has dominated the roster ever since arriving in NXT. Asuka and Bayley have shown respect for each other in recent weeks but have made it clear when it comes to TakeOver, that goes out of the window as they are both desperate to walk away the champion.

NXT Championship match- Samoa Joe (c) - Shinsuke Nakamura

Who will walk away NXT Champion? Photo- WWE.com

In the show's main event, Samoa Joe will defend his NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in what is sure to be a blockbuster, hard hitting match. Two men who are known for their strong styles are sure to bring their A games as they do battle over NXT's top prize.

Nakamura has quickly risen to the top in NXT as he has soared in popularity and beaten everyone in his path, but Joe, who has also dominated the roster, believes William Regal granted Nakamura his shot too easily and has been disrespected. Nakamura has shown his personal style by taunting the Samoan submission specialist and that has only enraged the beast. Will Joe unleash his fury or will Nakamura create the perfect rise to glory?

It is a fantastic, strong card full of must-see matches that have excellent and simple story's driving them. The crowd is set to be electric and all around this is a can't miss event as NXT looks to once again raise the bar.