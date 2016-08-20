Hideo Itami is back and better than ever
Hideo Itami in action against Sean Maluta his first match back (photo:todayspowerbomb.com)

On May 20th, 2015 Hideo Itami was scheduled to compete in a triple threat against Tyler Breeze and Finn Bálor. Sadly though footage emerged revealing that Itami had been attacked and had suffered a dislocated shoulder and this required surgery which kept him out of action for 15 months.

Itami had the following to say on the Injury:

"This is the longest I’ve ever been out of action in my entire career. It was the toughest injury of my life". 