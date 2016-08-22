5 Things Learned: NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II

Well, NXT did it again didn't they? They promised another blockbuster event and they certainly delivered with a fantastic show to kick off SummerSlam weekend that was full of energy and high profile matches from the opening bout until the main event, so let's take a look at the five major talking points.

5. Austin Aries climbing up the card

When the Greatest Man Who Ever Lived made his debut in NXT there was plenty of hype surrounding his potential with most hardcore wrestling fans aware of his abilities and past with company's such as TNA and ROH, but Austin Aries hasn't quite lived up to those expectations so far.

His current storyline is working well because it makes sense, he has been overshadowed by other debuts or returns since Aries arrived and that has seen him stuck in the mid-card of the developmental brand. However, despite not being in the main events, Aries has been consistently putting on fantastic work and now it seems that it is paying off as he made a huge statement in Brooklyn.

Whilst his show opening match with No Way Jose was a good intense battle between both men with Aries using his veteran instincts to his advantage it was what happened after his impressive victory that showed he is now on the way up the card. Despite the fact he got taken out by Hideo Itami, this was a clear sign he is about to enter a new feud with one of NXT's biggest stars, a sign he is set to be given a bigger break in the future. *How awesome was it to see the GTS again? Welcome back Hideo, we've missed you.*

4. The end of an era?

The brand split was expected to see several top tier NXT talent move on to the main roster and although Finn Balor and American Alpha made the moves, one high profile name stuck around for her title rematch. Bayley faced Asuka for the Women's Championship in a rematch from TakeOver:Dallas and both women brought their A games as they topped their previous battle, once again showcasing women's wrestling.

But with Bayley coming away from the match empty handed could this be an end of an are for NXT? Surely now Bayley will be heading to the main roster as Asuka must now take the responsibility of being the number one female name for the brand.

3. A glorious debut

One of the most highly anticipated moments of TakeOver: Brooklyn II was the debut of NXT's latest star, Bobby Roode and there is only one word to describe it and that's, glorious. From his fantastic entrance with the entire arena singing along to his brilliant theme song to his podium and his actual performance it was the perfect debut and made Roode a top star from the get go.

2. The Tag Team's steal the show

Despite the card being stacked with brilliant matches that all certainly delivered, the true match of the night was between The Revival and Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Tag Team Championships in what was an incredible back and forth match between four of NXT's very best.

The crowd were red hot for the duration of this bout and the amount of believable near falls for both teams had everyone on the edge of their seats. With all four men bringing their own physical styles everything seemed to click perfectly, even though the NXT Universe didn't get the result they wanted with The Revival retaining the belts, that only means we will one day get to see this excellent match again.

1. The King has gained his crown

The main event of the night gave the NXT Universe the biggest talking point as a new NXT Champion was crowned as the King of Strong Style defeated Samoa Joe after a brutal and physical battle that resulted in a dislocated jaw for the former champion.

It marks the beginning of a new era in NXT with Nakamura as champion and given the reaction he received it is certainly one that the fans are prepared for, so let's see what it has in store for us.