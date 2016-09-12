Monday Night Raw Preview (12.9.16)

With SmackDown putting on an impressive Backlash PPV last night that has been met with resounding approval from the WWE Universe, the pressure is now on tonight's Raw to deliver as the competition between the two shows continues to intensify. So let's take a look at what we can expect from tonight's show.

Blockbuster main event

Following last week's episode, tonight's main event is already common knowledge as the Universal Champion, Kevin Owens will square off against the Big Dog, Roman Reigns in what is set to be a brilliant matchup. The stakes are high for this one, with a place in the upcoming Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions available to Reigns should he get the victory, meaning KO will be doing everything possible to avoid defeat.

Last week we saw Owens best friend, Chris Jericho got involved and suffer a Spear for his troubles. It is likely that KO's tag team partner could interrupt and help Owens get a victory which would keep his upcoming title defence between himself and Seth Rollins. The former Shield member will also be paying close attention to this match and won't be pulling for Reigns either as it would put him at a disadvantage, but with his recent change in attitude could he save Reigns from a potential two on one assault?

The best of 7 series continues

Sheamus and Cesaro have been at war ever since SummerSlam taking part in their best of seven series and after Sheamus' victory last week he is now only one win away from winning the entire competition. The Swiss Superman managed to gain his first victory when the WWE visited London, England this past week and began to draw back into the series, with the score currently at 3-1 tonight is a must win match for Cesaro.

It is going to be another physical battle in match 5. Photo- WWE.com

The matches so far have been physical battles and Cesaro has already shown the signs of that with his back and shoulder injuries, but Sheamus is known for letting his frustrations get the better of him and with a title shot on the line, Cesaro will be aiming to use all the momentum possible to stay in the competition.

Is Charlotte's title reign in trouble?

Charlotte could be facing a war on two fronts after last week. The champion was defeated in singles action by Bayley, which surely puts her in pole position for a title shot after impressing since her debut. However, Sasha Banks announced that she would be returning to action and wanted to have her re-match which she is entitled to, meaning Charlotte now faces a major problem.

With Dana Brooke seemingly only providing an annoyance to her mentor right now, the champion may have to find a solution on her own but who will she be facing at Clash of Champions when all the belts will be defended, will it be Banks or Bayley, or both?

Tag team wars

Last week saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson continue to taunt the New Day as they mocked the champions with their Old Day routine, but with their title defence now less than two weeks away is it time for the champions to show a more aggressive side and begin to prove that they aren't just about fun and games?