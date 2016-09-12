5 Things Learned: Backlash 2016

WWE put on the first brand-exclusive PPV since the return of the brand split last night and it was SmackDown Live up first with the returning Backlash PPV. Overall it was a very good show with plenty of positives to take away as many rivalries were continued and developed as SmackDown now looks ahead towards next month's No Mercy. Let's take a look at the five major talking points...

5. The booking of Bray Wyatt isn't going to change

One of the main hopes fans had for the brand split is that wrestler's with ability and talent would be given more of an opportunity than they would have under one big brand, as the WWE would be forced to take risks on wrestlers as they did in the past with people like CM Punk. Whilst opportunities have been provided to the likes of Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler one name who fans have been waiting to see given a shot still hasn't, Bray Wyatt.

His booking of dominant long winded promos in the build up and still losing all his matches on PPV's hasn't changed yet since moving to SmackDown. After his match with Randy Orton was cancelled due to a legitimate injury to Orton the Eater of Worlds was given the chance to face Kane, a perfect opportunity to give Wyatt a victory and make him seem dominant. Instead, he was defeated by the WWE veteran who didn't need the win and received an RKO, not from out of nowhere as Orton limped to the ring making Wyatt appear weak again.

4. Becky Lynch is SmackDown's first Women's Champion

The opener of last night's Backlash saw all six women in a six pack elimination challenge to crown SmackDown's first ever Women's Champion and after an entertaining match it would be Becky Lynch who came out on top. This is a moment that the WWE Universe and Lynch herself have been waiting for. The Irish Lass Kicker has been portrayed as the underdog who has come up just short several times and before this show was the final of the Four Horsewomen to pick up a title in the company.

It's a moment she has deserved after all her hard work and determination and the response from the crowd shoes that the fans care and are invested and now it is up to Lynch to lead the women's revolution on the blue brand and she is the perfect choice.

3. Heath Slater is no longer a free-agent

It was a huge night for Heath Slater whose impressive story came to a happy ending as the free agent gained himself a SmackDown contract, as well a Tag Team Championship with his partner Rhyno when the unlikely duo won the tournament. The fact that this thrown together team has got so over with the fans and that someone who wasn't even being used on TV is now one of the most popular people on the roster is a testament to Slater's ability and hard work and hopefully, the company continued to give him opportunities.

2. The Miz continues to impress

Ever since his fantastic promo on Talking Smack, there has been a renewed sense of focus about The Miz with the WWE giving him more opportunities due to his new feud with GM, Daniel Bryan. Whilst the build up to his match with Dolph Ziggler was nothing to write home about his match certainly was, stealing all the headlines for the quality with Miz pulling out several moves he has never done before.

He is riding a wave of momentum right now and the exchange of words with Bryan before the match and his decision to mimick his moves in the match was fantastic and means that this story isn't ending anytime soon, Miz has become the company's number one true heel who gains heat for the right reasons and long may that continue.

1. AJ Styles holds gold in the WWE

A sight wrestling fans never thought they'd see took place at Backlash as the former face of TNA left a WWE PPV as the WWE World Champion when AJ Styles defeated Dean Ambrose in the main event after a brilliant back and forth match.

Styles has been the best performer in the entire company this year and has risen to the top of the card at a rapid rate, his title win is deserved and with both men showing that they have chemistry there is now a chance for this feud to kick in to the next gear and really get to the level its potential deserves. Styles continues to impress and simply seeing him with the World Title at the end of the show as SmackDown's number one talent is truly amazing.