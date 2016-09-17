Will The Shield reunite?

Sierra, Hotel, India, Echo, Lima, Delta -- SHIELD: the most infamous words in WWE History. When this song played, the WWE universe knew someone was gonna have to face Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. However, in 2014, after a fued with Evolution, Triple H revealed his plan B for dealing with the Shield. Seth Rollins took a chair and destroyed The Shield.

The Night The Shield Died (Photo:VoicesofWrestling.com)

From a United Unit to Singles Superstardom

Since that night Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins have all gone onto become hugely successful singles wrestlers. All have been WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Also, all three of these guys are currently working as Babyfaces and it is now the right time for the deadliest group in WWE to rise up from its ashes.

The Enemy of My Enemy is my Friend?

These former best friends have not seen eye to eye since the ending of The Shield. However, with that being said, following the events of the WWE Universal Title Match a few weeks ago on RAW, it looks as though Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns may have a common enemy in the form of Triple H, who screwed both men out of an opportunity of becoming the WWE Universal Champion.

When will The Shield Reunion Happen?

According to multiple sources, the WWE has been considering a reunion for The Shield for a while now. However, the WWE has been discussing the idea of a Shield reunion spot taking place at an upcoming dual-brand PPV similar to the Survivor Series or Royal Rumble in the coming months.

