Chris Jericho comments on his clash with Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho in his current form is one of the most entertaining performers in the WWE but through all his catch-phrases lies a truly fearless man.

The veteran came face-to-face and nose-to-nose with Brock Lesnar just moments after his victory over Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Y2J questioned officials following the main event in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center as to whether it was supposed to happen, prompting an intimidating reaction from The Beast.

Jericho speaks out

WWE SummerSlam ended in questionable fashion with Orton lying in a pool of blood, prompting many to question whether it was scripted to happen.

Jericho was one of those people as he questioned officials backstage and reportedly labeled the incident as "bullshit" just as Lesnar made his way through the curtain.

The former UFC fighter took offense and called the veteran a "p***y" before asking to him to "hit" him or "kiss" him as the two squared up backstage.

Until now, Jericho has been silent on the incident but finally, he has let loose on his recollection of the event as he appeared on the 'You're Welcome with Chael Sonnen' podcast.

He said, "I just thought the finish of that match was very brutal and very violent, and I just did not know if Randy was ok."

The veteran remained tight-lipped on what was actually said between each other but said that it escalated quickly as "next thing you know we’re nose-to-nose kind of yelling at each other and it diffused fairly quickly."

On his chances of defeating the former UFC Champion in a legitimate fight, he said, "Brock is a trained fighter and he is a beast, but I’m not the type of person to back down from anybody."

Reaction to Orton's injury

As mentioned above, Jericho was just one who was fooled regarding the finish to SummerSlam but his reaction was real as he wanted to check on the condition of his friend.

Planned or not, Orton was lying in a deep pool of his own blood which made for uncomfortable viewing but Y2J said he just wanted to check on his fellow performer.

He said, "When I see a friend of mine lying in a pool of his own blood, whether it is a work or not, that’s real blood."

The question marks over the legitimacy of WWE are going to exist until the dawn of time but the injuries are certainly real as Jericho pointed out with his final comment.

He said, "That’s a real concussion that he suffered. So I wanna go check and see if he is ok."