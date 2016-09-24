Cody Rhodes to Debut for TNA at Bound for Glory

Since Cody Rhodes left WWE on May 16th of this year he has been a very busy man. He has been working the independent scene over the last few months and has wrestled Zack Sabre Jr, Marty Scurll, Drew Galloway and Johnny Gargano and in what has been a whirlwind last few months for Cody.

Cody has become a huge free agent and both Ring of Honor and TNA have secured the signature of Rhodes. On July 19, 2016, Rhodes announced that he would appear at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view on December 2. ROH made the official announcement on July 20th in what is a non-exclusive deal.

By signing a non-exclusive deal with ROH, Rhodes was also able to sign with TNA. Cody revealed he will make his official live debut at the TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 2nd through a vignette in which he stated that his past is behind him, and where he is going he is bound for adventure and there is glory, then he sped off as he said all roads lead to Bound For Glory.



On September 22, TNA made it all official as they confirmed Rhodes, billed simply as "Cody", would be debuting for the promotion on October 2 at Bound for Glory. Now all TNA will be wondering what Rhodes' agenda when he arrives on October 2nd.

Here are some potential first feuds for Cody Rhodes

Bobby Lashley- Bobby Lashley is the Current TNA Heavyweight Champion and Cody Rhodes will be looking to make an immediate impact in TNA and going after the champion would make an empathic statement. Mike Bennett- Cody and his wife Brandi have been involved in a rather heated feud with "The Miracle" Mike Bennett and his wife Maria and with Brandi also singing with TNA this may be a great point from which to start the Rhodes' off in TNA. Eli Drake- On the other hand they may have Cody take on a smaller fish someone like Eli Drake.

So it is now only a matter of time before we find out as Bound for Glory is just 8 days away.