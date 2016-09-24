Cody Rhodes to Debut for TNA at Bound for Glory
TNA got their man (photo:pwmania.com)

Since Cody Rhodes left WWE on May 16th of this year he has been a very busy man. He has been working the independent scene over the last few months and has wrestled Zack Sabre Jr, Marty Scurll, Drew Galloway and Johnny Gargano and in what has been a whirlwind last few months for Cody. 

Cody has become a huge free agent and both Ring of Honor and TNA have secured the signature of Rhodes. On July 19, 2016, Rhodes announced that he would appear at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view on December 2. ROH made the official announcement on July 20th in what is a non-exclusive deal.

By signing a non-exclusive deal with ROH, Rhodes was also able to sign with TNA. Cody revealed he will make his official live debut at the TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 2nd through a vignette in which he stated that his past is behind him, and where he is going he is bound for adventure and there is glory, then he sped off as he said all roads lead to Bound For Glory.
 