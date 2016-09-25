Results of WWE Clash of Champions 2016

Just the one title changed hands tonight in a great first showing from the red brand, what will happen tomorrow on Monday Night Raw?

8. Kevin Owens retains his WWE Universal Champion against Seth Rollins via pin-fall.

7. Roman Reigns defeats Rusev via pin-fall to become the new United States Champion.

6. Charlotte retains her WWE Raw Women's Champion as she pins Bayley.

5. Chris Jericho defeats Sami Zayn via pin-fall.

4. The final match in the best of seven series between Cesaro and Sheamus ends in no contest as the official deems it necessary to intervene.

3. TJ Perkins retains his WWE Cruiserweight title against The Brian Kendrick via kneebar submisison.

2. The New Day retain their WWE World Tag-Team championship against The Club via pin-fall.

1. Nia Jax defeats Alicia Fox via pin-fall.

What a shocking way to end the first Monday Night Raw's brand exclusive ppv of the new era as the main event ends in chaos, but was it planned by the Raw general manager all along?

Stephanie McMahon leads a second referee down to the ring but that was enough time for the champion to regain his composure as he hits the pop-up-powerbomb and Kevin Owens retains his WWE Universal Championship.

Two suicide dives from the challenger as he takes out both Jericho and Owens but the official is still knocked out as Rollins does whatever he can to wake him up.

Rollins pursues Y2J who leads him into the ring, but with the pop-up-powerbomb set up The Man inadvertently takes out the official and Jericho is looking to give Owens an advantage.

Chris Jericho is here to support his best friend as just when it looked as if The Architect was going to pick up the victory following the pedigree he places the foot of Owens onto the bottom rope.

Bad ribs and all but The Man is willing to lay it all out on the line as he goes for the top rope for a splash and hits it but the champion kicks out at two!

Rollins is laid flat out on the spanish announce table, and shades of Triple H as Owens hits the DX 'suck it' but misses with the backdrop and he is the one sent through the table.

An awkwardly placed gut buster from Owens, seems to have done some damage to Rollins and the champion follows it up with a frogsplash.

Owens goes up top but is met with a kick to his face courtesy of Rollins. (image: wwe network)

The champion goes for a second cannonball but misses as Rollins dodges what could have been the final nail in the coffin.

Rollins hita a pelee kick on Owens following a kick from the champion but both men are down, who will get to their feet first?

Owens once again targets the knee of the challenger as he climbs to the top rope but knocks him down a peg with a kick before following it up with a cannonball!

Rollins clears the Spanish announce table but before he can do anything Owens makes his way back into the ring.

The Architect has shown his efficiency as he delivers heavy duty punishment to Owens outside of the ring.

The Man shakes off his injured knee to hit a slingblade and give the champion something to worry about.

Rollins buys himself some time with a heavy clothesline to Owens, he needs to get to his feet and get himself back into the match.

Kevin Owens keeps the punishment on Rollins (image: wwe network)

The champion seems in total control as he sends the challenger flying into the corner with his back smashing against the ropes, Owens is showing just how vicious he can be.

When Rollins returned he said his "knee buckled under the weight of carrying the company" it is now buckling under the punishment from Owens who sends him flying over the top rope before following up with an elbow drop!

A kick to the back of The Architect draws a two count as Owens targets the knee of the challenger. Smart game-plan considering his injury history.

Rollins with a kick to Owens has no effect as the champion kicks the underside of his knee and a ddt keeps him firmly on top, both men continue their battle outside of the ring as The Man is sent flying into the protective barricade.

The Architect with a neckbreaker from the top rope, unreal athleticism from the challenger but the prizefighter pulls Rollins' head down onto the top rope.

Rollins with the running knee sends The Universal Champion down to the mat outside of the ring, The Man is looking very confident as he looks to reassert his place at the top of WWE.

Kevin Owens is in no hurry to tangle with Rollins just yet as he rolls out of the ring with the former Shield member in hot pursuit.

Great ovations for both The Prizefighter and The Architect, two former icons of the independent scene not standing at the top of the mountain that is WWE.

Seth Rollins: "You bet against the wrong guy, and tell your husband he bet on the wrong guy."

Following an exhausting match in a truly great show in the New Era, we still have the main event next as Seth Rollins takes on WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns proudly shows off his newly acquired U.S. title (image: wwe network)

Roman Reigns spears Rusev and he is the new United States Champion! The Roman Empire has conquered Rusev!

Reigns could feel the momentum shifting in his favor as he looks for the spear once more but a superkick from Rusev stops him in his tracks and the accolade is locked in and the former Shield member powers out of the Bulgarian's submission.

The former WWE World Champion hits the spear and this could be it for Reigns! But Lana once again saves her husband as she drags the official out of the ring but she is sent to the back and the match continues.

Lana may have just saved her husband from defeat as she climbs onto the apron as Reigns had him set up for the spear but the ravishing Russian distracts the challenger.

The Bulgarian Brute looked to apply the accolade but from out of nowhere the superman punch is landed squarely onto his jaw.

Rusev drops the neck of Reigns onto the top rope, winding him and follows up with a kick to the head, this could be lights out for Reigns.

The Superman punch was on the agenda for the challenger but the champion is not going to give in that easy as he hits a kick to the mid-section.

Both men continue their fight on the outside of the ring and Rusev is thrown into the protective barrier and then the steel steps.

Reigns shows his world champion like experience as he rolls out of the way from The Bulgarian Brute's attempted flying headbutt.

Rusev has it all, power and agility as he hits a dropkick and now he is shopping in the high rent district!

The champion is in full control now as he chokes the life out of Reigns. Machka. Machka. Machka.

A physical start as Rusev delivers a hard kick to the thigh of the challenger before the former Shield member returns with a stiff forearm then sending the champion outside of the ring following a charge.

Despite his resurgence there are still a number of jeers and boos for Roman Reigns as he makes his way to the ring. Almost as if its cool to boo him for no reason now.

No titles have changed hands yet, does this make good omens for Rusev as he puts his United States title on the line against Roman Reigns?

..And Still your Raw Women's Champion: Charlotte. Another fantastic match from the women of WWE, such admiration following their meteoric rise.

Bayley played possum as she locks in a cradle pinfall, but The Boss accidentally helps Charlotte out of the seond pinfall and a kick to the face of the hugger is enough to pick up the pin-fall victory.

Charlotte kicks Banks out of the ring, and halts her momentum as she hurls her into the protective barrier.

A second bank statement but Bayley this time breaks the hold! But Bayley is then put into the same submission!

As both of the challengers recover, Ths Boss locks in the Bank statement but Brooke steps in to break up the hold.

Charlotte showcases her athleticism as she hits her top rope move onto both Sasha and Bayley.

Sasha puts Charlotte up on the top rope but is instead dropped face first into the ring.

Bayley and The Boss team up momentariliy to take out the Women's Champion but the power of The Nature Girl is too much to subdue.

Sasha takes out Dana Brooke before going straight after Charlotte but the women's champion is too quick to be outmaneuvered.

The Boss hits the double knees to both of her opponents in the corner. A devastating move, followed up by a double knees to the head of Bayley sending her crashing to the mat outside.

Bayley is standing tall as she goes after both Banks and Charlotte in opposite corners of the ring.

Charlotte sends The Boss neck first into the bottom corner, as if she was batting a fly away and The Nature Girl is just radiating confidence.

Sasha reads the game-plan of the Women's Champion so well as she grabs her leg forcing her down onto the top rope.

Charlotte is firmly in control as she hits a neck-breaker on Sasha Banks, with both Bayley and The Boss laid down on the mat.

All three woman had the same idea as they all attempt dropkicks but only kick mid-air.

An intense discussion sees Bayley and Sasha Banks come to blows as it is firmly every woman for themselves.

Kevin Owens: "I will show you why Seth Rollins is a mistake. Your mistake."

The wiley instincts of Y2J pay off as he hits the code-breaker on an unsuspecting Sami Zayn, he got "IT."

One again Jericho dodges the bullet and locks in the walls of Jericho but Zayn reverses the hold to get a roll up.

The veteran goes for the codebreaker but is sent into the corner with the helluva kick set up perfectly!

The knees were up and Y2J missed with the lionsault! Allowing Zayn to have the chance to hit the Helluva kick but Jericho rolls out of the way.

Zayn has had enough of Jericho's disrespect as he unloads with a series of slaps but the former NXT man finds himself down on the mat and is in the position for the lionsault.

The Walls of Jericho was on the menu for Zayn but he overpowers the veteran before clinging to the ring ropes. Smart move.

The former NXT Champion hits the Michinoku driver but it is not enough to keep Y2J down as he kicks out at two!

The former World Champion attempts the running bulldog but it send flying knees first into the corner and Zayn sends him outside of thr ring before flying over the top-rope taking out Jericho!

Scratch that as the Underdog from the Underground looks to dive over Jericho he is launched ahem... testicle first onto the top rope.

The veteran taunts Zayn with a slap but gets in a number of chops as he begins to find his momentum.

Y2J sends Zayn crashing face first onto the protective barrier before following it up with a flying elbow once they make it back into the ring.

Chris Jericho tkaes on Sami Zayn, the former best friend of Kevin Owens, takes on his current in the 'battle of the best friends'.

Charlotte: "You are not going to win tonight." Bayley: "I dont know if you remember but a couple of weeks ago I beat YOU." Charlotte: "You can't beat me, you can't even beat Sasha!"

Match seven in the best of seven series ends in a DRAW! Could a partnershop be forming between Cesaro and Sheamus however?

Sheamus is a broken man and The Irishman can barely make it to his feet, as chants of "let them fight" ring out from the Indiana crowd.

The official stops the match but Cesaro pleads with him and says "I can fight with one arm, i've done it before."

White noise from Sheamus sends Cesaro onto the hard floor. Both men continue their assault on each-other as they battle into the WWE crowd as medical officials check on their health.

Sheamus goes for a hish risk move as he jumps to the outside of the ring but he is met with an uppercut from Cesaro!

An uppercut followed by a dropkick sends the former League of Nations member crashing to the outskirts of the ring as they both dangerously battle on the top rope!

A brogue kick from Sheamus, but somehow Cesaro kicks out! The Swiss Superman hits the Netralizer but The Irishman kicks out, with The Celtic Warrior on his knees he is begging his opponent to bring it on.

HCesaro lands awkwardly on his neck (image: wwe network)

A big boot to the face followed by a suicide dive and Cesaro lands very very awkwardly onto his neck! That could be a concussion!!

Cesaro sends Sheamus on a swing before locking in the sharp-shooter, but he just about makes it to the rope to break the hold.

The match continues following a kick out from Sheamus, and the Irishman drops Cesaro onto his lower back.

The Celtic Warrior has the clover-leaf locked in but with the ropes just out of reach he has to reverse the submission into a roll up.

Cesaro shows his adaptability as he takes a move out of Rey Mysterio's playbook to hit a 619 on Sheamus before following it up with a springboard uppercut!

A strange but effective move from Sheamus as he hits a cross body in the corner before rolling over the top rope. No movement wasted.

The Swiss Superman takes out The Celtic Warrior but as they make it back into the ring, Cesaro's lower back lands onto the top rope, before a suplex sees more plan inflicted!

It is rare for a match with no title on the line to have such meaning and this much at stake but with a future title shot further down the line, who will pick up the final win - Cesaro or Sheamus?

Hmm.. Just a thought - Two wins for the 'babyfaces' in The New Day and TJ Perkins, rather unlikely for a third successive one. Is Sheamus taking the final victory in the best of seven series? Head over to @Vavel_Wrestling and let us know what you think!

Cesaro: "It is not just about the championship opportunity, it is about mental toughness."

A handshake was offered by the champion to his defeated opponent Kendrick, just when it looked as if he was showing a sign of respect to the victor, he delivered a headbutt, sending Perkins down to the mat.

...and still your WWE Cruiserweight champion: TJ PERKINS!

Perkins has the kneebar locked in once again but the Wizard of Odd has nowhere to go, and he quickly taps out under the wrenching submission!

Kendrick hits sliced bread finisher but somehow the champion kicks out!

An incredible hurricanarana from the top rope sees the champion send Kendrick flying outside of the ring.

Perkins looks to the top rope but Kendrick does not allow him the opportunity and meets him on the top rope, but he is sent crashing to the mat!

With his last match in WWE coming back in 2008, the challenger has reinvented himself to be a devastating performer using his surroundings to gain an advantage in every match.

Kendrick tried to throw the champion outside of the ring, but he catches himself between the ropes before sending the challenger outside himself!

A great back-and-forth match so far but Kendrick bounces the body of Perkins off the ring-ropes to send him crashing to the floor outside.

The champion goes straight after The Wizard of Odd but the experienced performer catches him in the ring apron and hits a number of expertly placed shots.

TJ Perkins looks for an early Kneebar but the instincts of Kendrick prevail as he takes a breather outside of the ring.

Both men have their eyes on the prize (image: wwe network.com)

TJ Perkins makes his debut infront of the WWE Universe, what a story for this young man, and what an opportunity to show the world what he can do.

The Brian Kendrick makes his way to the ring ahead of his shot at the Cruiserweight Championship, can the wiley veteran overcome the champion TJ Perkins?

TJ Perkins: "Brian Kendrick knows what it takes to get to the show, but confidence is what got me here."

Not a clean victory, but a win nontheless and that means that The New Day will enter Monday Night Raw as still your WWE World Tag-Team Champions.

Gallows is sent into the steel ring steps as Anderson looks to catch a breather, but Woods has his say on the match as he uses Francesca to hit Anderson square in the face to hit the midnight hour to pick up the pin-fall victory!

Trouble in paradise followed by the big ending but just when it looked as if all was over Gallows pulls his partner out of the ring!

A spinebuster followed by a chokeslam to Kingston and the The New Day are in deep deep trouble!

A Rock-bottom-esque move from Big E sends Anderson crashing to the mat but a big boot from Gallows allows The Club to regain control.

Big E gets into the action and hits three suplexes to Karl Anderson but is hit with a knee to the face following an attempted spear.

A quick and dominating start by the challengers and the omens do not look good for the champions.

The Club make their way to the ring and both men have never looked more intent as Karl Anderson hits a powerbomb on Kingston as Luke Gallows takes out both Big E and Woods on the outside of the ring.

Kofi says there are "two people" who want to break up The New Day like "Brangelina."

Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston have held their titles for a grand total of 399 days, will they make it until the magic 400?

The first Monday Night Raw exclusive pay-per-view since the brand extension and the Indiana crowd are about to be injected with a little bit of positivity as The New Day make their way to the ring.

Anything can happen tonight as all the gold is on the line; could Triple H return? Will Paige show up? How much more can Dana Brooke take of Charlotte's punishment? Stay tuned as we provide live updates, including results and insight into WWE Clash of Champions!

Prediction: Kevin Owens

With The Game rumored to make a return sometime soon, what better way to do it than at COC where he can help his current pet project, remain as WWE Universal Champion?

Seth Rollins is still seeking retribution after he was conned out of the title by his former mentor Triple H who believes the future now rests in The Prizefighter Kevin Owens.

A match that some never thought they would see, as both men, stars of the independent scene have forced their way into headlining a WWE PPV.

Can Owens retain against Rollins? (image: youtube)

Prediction: Sasha Banks

Brooke however, a performer not even included in the match has surely got to start standing up for herself and what better way to do that than by costing Charlotte her title?

Out of nowhere, there were three former NXT Women’s Champions squaring off with a main roster title on the line, only furthering the statement regarding how far women’s wrestling has progressed.

The Women’s Champion had her odds of walking out of Indiana with her title still around her waist slashed, as her prodigy Dana Brooke kindly pointed out to RAW general manager Mick Foley that both of Sasha Banks and Bayley’s shoulders were pinned to the mat last week prompting the veteran to make a triple threat match.

Can Charlotte retain against Sasha and Bayley? (image: heavy.com)

Prediction: Rusev

It seems that WWE are intent on keeping The Bulgarian Brute strong, and only giving Reigns chances in order for him to fall at the last hurdle.

Last week saw Rusev possibly deliver the fatal blow to any hope of the former Shield member walking away with gold around his waist as following the main event he locked the steel cage while locking in the accolade on a defenseless Reigns.

Both men have it in for each other and rightly so, as Roman Reigns’ humiliation of the United States Champion saw him embarrassed in front of his wife Lana.

Can Rusev retain against Reigns? (image: youtube)

Prediction: TJ Perkins

Perkins however, is yet to make his official debut in WWE and it is unlikely to be a losing one to a 37-year-old veteran.

A lively match took place, although the crowd in attendance were rather flat, but in spite of this, the four men showed the WWE Universe just why the Cruiserweight Classic was truly incredible.

Last week’s edition of Raw witnessed the first match as Cedric Alexander, Gran Metalik, Rich Swann and Kendrick all competed to see who would be traveling to COC as no.1 contender.

Speaking of matches that were thrown together without any real thought; the first ever (according to WWE) Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins puts his title on the line against The Brian Kendrick in the first singles match of the under 205lbs division.

Can Perkins retain against Kendrick? (image: f4wonline.com)

Prediction: The Club

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E were just too popular for them to be nudged off the tag-team mountain but as their routine begins to become more and more stale, the time may be right to allow the former IWGP tag team champions to conquer WWE.

When The Club debuted in WWE, all wrestling fans were captivated to see how the company use one of the best tag-teams to ever exist outside of the company, two former members of The Bullet Club but for all their promise and hope Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were dealt an unwinnable hand.

One brings positivity and the other looks to crush it, The New Day are this generations longest reigning world tag-team champions but have they had their fifteen minutes and is it time for another team to take hold of the reigns?

Can the New Day retain against the club? (image: f4wonline.com)

Prediction: Cesaro

Sheamus has been a great performer over the past near decade, but Cesaro is yet to have his moment in the sun, a win for The Swiss Superman allowing him to reign as the ultimate victor would make the most sense, following his comeback from three defeats to equal terms.

The final match and the culmination of the best of seven series, this match should be the most ruthless, unbelievable and gasp-claiming match of the entire night with both men battling it out for a future title shot.

Who will win the best of seven series? (image: youtube|)

Prediction: Chris Jericho

Granted that may sound confusing but Y2J has been one of the most thoroughly entertaining figures over the past six months, while Zayn has done very little besides a victory over Kevin Owens, with that being said if the feud is to progress the right victory would be for Jericho.

There is no doubt that ‘IT’ will be a great match with The Underdog from the Underground being one of the most athletic and talented performers on the Raw roster but Jericho, firmly in the twilight of his career has already claimed victories over Neville and given his popularity would WWE give Zayn the victory he should be deserving of?

The battle of the best friends seems to be a fitting tagline, as the current ‘best friend’ of Kevin Owens takes on his ex-Sami Zayn in a feud that for all intense purposes will be great but it seemed to have been sprung upon the WWE Universe so late that why should they care?

The battle of the best friends (image: youtube.com)

Prediction: Nia Jax

Maybe she really is ‘not like most girls’ but considering how in favor WWE seem to be on the 32-year-old cousin of The Rock it is likely her steam will not be blown out by a performer who has only competed on television twice in 62-days, both matches were losses to Charlotte and her opponent as COC.

Fox decided it was up to her to put an end to the former NXT performer’s domination but had little luck the previous week and only served to show how ruthless Jax has really become.

This battle seems to have come from out of nowhere, with Alicia Fox having some sort of connection to an enhancement talent that was in front of Nia Jax as she was on her path to destruction.

Can Fox outfox Nia Jax? (image: matchforecaster.com)

The question over who will be walking out with gold will be answered and with the red brand back on air the following night could storylines cross over?

While these special events often do see every title on the line, this one has the exact same and then some as it provides the viewer with the sense that “anything can happen” the motto that Raw have been presenting since the New Era.

Thankfully, they have Clash of Champions to save the day, the PPV renamed from Night of Champions sees all of the gold put on the line and a series of great matches awaits the viewer.

However, despite a great first show, the Raw is currently up against the ropes and despite their deep roster, they are currently in danger of being swallowed up by Shane McMahon and Co.

The early stages of the brand split were always going to be tricky and from an outsider perspective with the A-list players drafted to the red brand, it seemed no question that they would leave their rivals eating their dust.

SmackDown Live set the bar for single brand pay-per-views as they hit a home run with Backlash earlier this month, however with Monday Night Raw stepping up to bat can they hit the ball out of the park?

Welcome, everyone to VAVEL USA's coverage for Monday Night Raw's first brand-exclusive PPV, Clash of Champions. My name is Joel Lampkin and I will be providing minute-by-minute updates throughout the show of all the action and results, as well as an in-depth preview, so sit back, relax and enjoy.