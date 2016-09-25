Possible reasons why Triple H hasn't been on TV

It was just a few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw that Triple H shocked the world and returned to the main roster, screwing both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, granting Kevin Owens the Universal Championship in the process. The Game hadn't been seen prior to that since his main event defeat at WrestleMania and now fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the veteran wrestler to explain his actions and potentially begin a feud with Seth Rollins.

Reasons for absence

According to reports on NoDQ.com, there are several reasons why Triple H hasn't appeared since his surprise return with one of them being the return of Monday Night Football. Viewership for episodes of Raw's traditionally take a major dip during the MNF season and the feeling is that bringing him back now would see many fans miss out on the storyline as it wouldn't have as much impact with less people watching.

The company is saving this future feud. Photo- WWE.com

This is a surprising situation as most would think the company should be pulling out all the stops to compete with the Football and having Triple H appear could do just that.

The other reason for his absence is the feeling that it could be a little too soon to pay-off this angle. Last year the idea for Triple H's match at WrestleMania was for him to face Rollins, but due to the injury the former Shield member suffered those plans were scrapped. The company is still high on the idea to have HHH face his former protege and there has been talk of doing that at WrestleMania 33. Naturally, it would be very difficult for the company to keep that feud hot until 'Mania if the COO was to return now with the Grandest Stage Of Them All so far away.

With Clash of Champions pitting Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship, there is a chance that Triple H could return and help KO defend his belt, continuing his feud with Rollins, but that remains to be seen.