Jamie Noble stabbed twice following WWE event

Jamie Noble has been stabbed twice as he returned home from early from a WWE event on Wednesday morning. The semi-retired performer has been taken to hospital following his altercation and WWE have been made aware of his condition.

Stabbing

Noble was stabbed twice (image:playersreview.blogspot.com)

With real-life taking center stage surrounding any scripted professional wrestling, the health of Noble is a sincere primary focus. The 39-year-old returned home from a WWE event following a long drive but as he returned home, he quickly wandered off to get a snack while his girlfriend took a bath.

This is where Noble ran into trouble as an aggravated driver claimed that the producer cut him off and according to reports, things quickly turned violent. The driver accused the former Cruiserweight Champion of 'cutting him off' while on the road something that Jamie apologized for but things did not end there.

Noble allegedly took the man to the ground as things began to escalate and two more men emerged from the claimant's car and at least of the passengers stabbed the WWE creative member. The knife or knives were dug into the mid-back/spine area before leaving the scene and the emergency services were called to the trailer park where the incident took place shortly after.

Noble was treated at the scene and then transferred to the hospital emergency rooms, where his current condition remains unknown.

Television time

Jamie Noble as part of J&J Security (image: thecoli,com)

The hospitalized semi-retired performer was once a familiar face on WWE screens but has taken a backstage role in recent years. He was once partnered with Kid Kash as part of The Pitbulls, however, the duo quickly disbanded once Kash was fired from WWE in 2006.

He has also played a hand as a member of The Authority as he became one of the key figures in J&J security alongside Joey Mercury often coming to the aid of Seth Rollins.