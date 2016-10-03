Early WWE plans for Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong left Ring of Honor after 13-years with the promotion with the 33-year-old is finally set to appear for WWE very soon.

The plans for him once he debuts have been kept a secret, with no long-term blueprint currently designed but it seems that now the short-term plans for Mr. ROH seem clear.

Mystery revealed

Roderick Strong is expected to partner Austin Aries (image: topropepress.com)

NXT is steam rolling towards the Dusty Rhodes Classic with the tournament pitting a number of the developmental brand's top performers together to go against the best of the best.

As of now nearly all of the teams seem to be set as seen below:

Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Cedric Alexander

Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

Bobby Roode & Tye Dillinger

Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

Hideo Itami & Kota Ibushi

The Bollywood Boyz

TM-61

Niko Bogojevic & Tucker Knight

The Authors of Pain

Lince Dorado & Prince Mustafa Ali

Sanity

Ho Ho Lun & Bin Wang

No Way Jose and Rich Swann

The Revival

Austin Aries & Mystery partner

One name is still yet to be announced as the partner of Austin Aries is still to be revealed.

The tag-team tournament is an annual competition with the matches taking place over a number of weeks with the final culminating at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

Roderick Strong is expected to partner Aries in the upcoming tournament where he will make his long-awaited debut.

Update on the tournament

The Authors of Pain have already advanced in the Dusty Rhodes Classic (image: sportskeeda.com)

The competition itself is already heating up ahead of the final on November 19 as a number of teams have already advanced while others have been sent home.

The Authors of Pain defeated The Bollywood Boyz in the first round and they will meet the NXT Tag-Team champions The Revival who beat Almas and Alexander also.

Bobby Roode and Tye Dillinger are certainly no Glorious Ten as they succumb to the eerie Sanity with Alexander Wolfe and Sawyer Fulton picking up the win.

The two stable members will face TM61 (Nick Miller and Shane Thorne) in the second round in search of a place in the semi-final.

If it is Strong who partners The Greatest Man that Ever lived in the opening round he will be squaring off against Itami and Ibushi, a terrifying pair of opponents.