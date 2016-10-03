Monday Night Raw Preview (3.10.16)

Monday Night Raw stops by Los Angeles this evening at the Staples Center, an arena that has played host to several major WWE events such as several SummerSlams. Following a mediocre episode last week with WWE putting on an average show, knowing full well that most eyes were on the Presidential debate, the company will be looking to bounce back and put on a strong show and there is plenty to look forward to ahead of this evening's show.

Women's Championship match

Last week saw two championship matches in an attempt to gain as many viewers as possible, and whilst those two matches were entertaining, this week's championship match is set to be even greater. Tonight will see Charlotte defend her Women's Championship against Sasha Banks in a match that is set to be fantastic with both women always putting on high-quality matches.

The last time Charlotte defended her belt against the Legit Boss on an episode of Monday Night Raw things didn't work out very well as she lost her belt in what was a thrilling moment and one of the greatest segments from Raw this year. With the women's division a major priority of the WWE's right now and the fact that the storyline between these women being well built this match has the potential to be the main event.

It is a rare occasion when a women's segment get's to main event an episode of Raw but this feels like it a match worthy of such an opportunity and this writer hopes they are granted that chance after all their hard work, but either way, they will be set to continue the women's revolution and take it to the next level.

Celebrity appearances

Both Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson will be appearing on Raw tonight to confront Chris Jericho who mocked the pair previously and a segment is set to take place between them all. Celebrity segments are always frowned upon by the hardcore fans as they tend to fall flat and are often awkward with it being clear the celebrities don't know anything about the product.

However, this could be a rare occasion where it works. With Y2J at the top of his game at the moment performing some of the most entertaining segments in the entire company right now and he is sure to be adding the pair to his 'List of Jericho' and with best friend, Kevin Owens by his side the duo could easily silence and upstage the celebrity pair.

The Brian Kendrick attempts to prove a point

Can Kendrick defeat the champion? Photo- WWE.com

With the cruiserweights now firmly part of Monday Night Raw's roster the aim for WWE is to now begin building storylines and characters for the talent involved. The first two stars they have decided to focus on are TJ Perkins (for obvious reasons) and The Brian Kendrick.

Kendrick became the number one contender for the TJP's first ever title defense but came up short at Clash of Champions and left Perkins laid out with a vicious headbutt after the match. Tonight Kendrick and Perkins will compete again and this time, it's more personal. Perkins is out to get revenge on his former mentor for his actions, whilst the veteran has the chance to earn himself another title shot by defeating the champion.

Can anyone stop the New Day?

New Day have managed to hold onto their championships for over a year now and are on the road to becoming the longest reigning champions in history and after defeating The Club two night's in a row last week, what is next for the champions and who can stop them?

The answer may lie in the form of an unlikely duo, Cesaro, and Sheamus. After their best of seven series resulted in a draw Mick Foley decided to grant them both championship matches, together, for the Tag Team Championships. Meaning the next challengers for the Tag Team gold (or bronze in this case) will likely be the former enemies.

Now it is up to Cesaro and Sheamus to work together to become a team and that will be crucial if they are to have any chance of stopping the popular tag team.

Will Seth Rollins continue to defy the GM?

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Raw's GM, Mick Foley has been brewing for several weeks now with the Architect continuing to defy his general manager's orders and despite Foley's best efforts, it appears he has lost control of one of his top stars.

Rollins had to be restrained last week by security when he attempted to attack Kevin Owens, but with his current injury it is unknown whether or not Rollins will be able to get involved in the ring, however, Foley will need to quickly get a grip of the situation before it get's out of control.