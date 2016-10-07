Breaking down the bracket: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic began again this week and 16 tag teams have begun their journeys to become this year's winners, following on from Finn Balor and Samoa Joe's victory last year. This author is going to break down the brackets and give a verdict on their chances of winning the competition, with two matches already complete we already know two teams that will not be making this year's finals, but the rest is open for discussion.

Note: This author isn't aware of any spoilers as NXT is pre-taped and several of these results are already determined, with that said let's have a look at each team.

Who will win the tournament?

TM61

Can the Australian duo surprise NXT? Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Quarter Finals

Consisting of Shane Thorne and Nick Miller, TM61 are an experienced tag team who have dominated both Australia and Japan during their five years together and are looking to make a name for themselves in NXT. Since debuting with the company TM61 have put on several impressive performances but have yet to make the real impact needed to begin challenging for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

A victory in this tournament could put them on the map and push them into title contention. Whilst they might not have been around as long as some of the other teams or feature big name superstars such as Kota Ibushi but they are a well-oiled team who are exactly the sort of contenders that should be challenging for this trophy. They are certainly not the favorites but TM61 certainly have an outside chance and could surprise people.

Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

Two of NXT's newest stars get a chance to shine. Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Round of 16

Two of NXT's developmental stars are set to get a huge opportunity by competing in the Dusty Rhodes Classic, just like the Hall of Famer would like to see. These two men will likely crash out at the first round but simply being in the tournament is enough for them and this is a real chance to impress.

Team Aries (Austin Aries & ???)

Who will team with Austin Aries? Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Semi Finals

Team Aries is a relatively unknown team in this tournament, making it hard to predict exactly what they will do or how far they will go in the competition. Austin Aries has entered himself into the tournament but hasn't revealed who his partner is, although rumors state it will be the debut of Roderick Strong, which if is the case, would make Team Aries a serious contender.

Strong is one of the hottest free agents around in wrestling and fans have been eagerly awaiting his debut in NXT and if this is where it takes place then you can expect this team to do well.

Niko Bogojevic & Tucker Knight

This team brings strength into the tournament. Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Round of 16

Two of NXT's biggest and strongest upcoming prospects are set to make a huge impact on the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and will be difficult to stop. However they come up against tough opposition from an early stage and may fall foul to a lack of experience.

Hideo Itami & Kota Ibushi

A true dream team. Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Finals

This is a dream come true in most wrestling fans eyes, Hideo Itami and Kota Ibushi teaming up is something nobody expected to happen. Two of the world's greatest wrestlers coming together makes them an immediate threat and serious contenders to win the entire competition. Last year's tournament was won by a team of two fantastic wrestlers who were not a tag team originally and this year, and this team could see history repeat itself.

Lince Dorado & Mustafa Ali:

The high flyers will be hoping to find their way to the finals. Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Round of 16

The CWC amazed fans and therefore it is no surprise that WWE has wanted to keep the talent around to work both NXT and the main roster and two more team up here in the Tag Team Classic. Both men are gifted talents and incredible high flyers which will make them exciting to watch but with difficult first round opponents this author predicts an early exit despite the tricks and flicks.

Tye Dillinger & Bobby Roode

Will they be Perfectly Glorious? Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Round of 16

Tye Dillinger and Bobby Roode are an odd pairing, despite both being very confident and cocky they haven't appeared to be on the same page so far and since Roode's debut his focus has been on himself and himself alone, which makes this a strange fit. The likely outcome will see these failing to co-exist and with toough first round opponenets in the new group, SAnitY, their time as a tag team might not be glorious.

SAnitY

What do SAnitY have in store for NXT? Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Quarter Finals

Little is known about NXT's newest stable, SAnitY but they have been hyped up ever since the last NXT TakeOver and it is clear that WWE has some big plans for the group. However, they will face incredible tough competition with a difficult path to the finals and with their intentions not yet known it isn't clear if the group are even concerned about winning the tournament. SAnitY could easily surprise people and go deep into this tournament, but with some tough competition they could also crash out early on and move onto the next challenge.

The Authors of Pain

Can anyone stop these monsters? Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Finals

These two monsters have been on a path of destruction ever since debuting with NXT. Currently undefeated and yet to be challenged can anyone actually stop them from winning this competition with ease? This author thinks not, whilst they may be challenged these two monsters are being pushed and with The Revival, as the current champions they can't push for the titles as they're both heel teams, therefore winning this competition would give them a reward for their hard work.

Seeing the Authors of Pain in the finals of this year's tournament wouldn't be a surprise.

The Bollywood Boyz

The Bollywood Boyz debut on NXT. Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Already eliminated (Round of 16)

The Bollywood Boyz suffered an early exit from the Tag Team Classic on this week's episode of NXT at the hands of the dominant Authors of Pain, bringing an end to their hopes of becoming this year's winners.

No Way Jose & Rich Swann

Will they be dancing their way to the finals? Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Quarter Finals

These two fun loving dancing superstars have joined forces for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and are sure to bring a feel good atmosphere to the tournament. However, don't be mistaken by their love to dance as both men can get the job done in the ring and they will certainly be sure to cause problems in the tournament. The NXT Universe will undoubtedly be behind this team and the question is, can everyone else handle it?

Tony Nese & Drew Gulak

Can the two cruiserweights work together? Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Round of 16

Two of the CWC's most impressive stars will be teaming up in an attempt to win this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Both men are incredibly talented and have ability but whether they can work as a team is the real question and if they can co-exist they certainly might cause an upset or two, though facing Rich Swann and No Way Jose will be no easy task.

NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival

Can the champions add the Dusty Classic to their list of accomplishments? Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Quarter Finals

Predicting the Tag Team Champions to crash out of the tournament at the Quarter Finals stage might seem like a strange decision but looking ahead at who they might face is why this writer has made that call. Having already progressed to the quarters, if the champions were to face rivals, DIY, that could be the time when they crash out. Having Authors of Pain in their side of the bracket is another reason for this decision as it is likely WWE will want to keep these teams away from eachother.

Andrade “Cien” Almas & Cedric Alexander

Can these former opponents become teammates? Photo-WWE.com

Expected: Eliminated (Round of 16)

This duo was brought together to create a singles storyline between each other and that was seen this week on NXT as they were defeated by The Revival allowing the two to now move on in a feud against one another.

Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

Will they finally win a big one? Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Semi Finals

DIY have become the most popular team in NXT since the departure of American Alpha and have come as close as possible to winning the championships and will now hope to win this tournament to give them the confidence to move forward. They have become the 'nearly men' of WWE and that is something they will look to stop. Progressing through the first round is something that should certainly happen, which will see them collide with their rivals, The Revival a match they will be desperate to win and this author believes they will.

With this author predicting both DIY and Revival won't make the finals, then the very same night as those finals could be the night these talented men finally pick up the tag titles.

Bin Wang & HoHo Lun

Both men are bringing some international flair to the tournament. Photo- WWE.com

Expected: Round of 16

Two men who will bring some real international flair to the match with Ho Ho Lun impressing during the CWC the company has decided to give him this opportunity to work with the performance center's newest signing, Bin Wang. Both men have very different styles, Lun being a cruiserweight with Wang bringing strength and power they could be the perfect match for each other but each man's lack of experience in WWE will likely stop them from progressing.