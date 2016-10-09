Becky Lynch possibly pulled from No Mercy

SmackDown Live have been hit with some difficult news ahead of tonight's No Mercy as according to NoDQ.com and Dave Meltzer the current Women's Champion, Becky Lynch will be unable to compete tonight, meaning her title defense with Alexa Bliss is scheduled to be canceled.

Lynch is unable to compete

Lynch's current status is unknown. Photo- WWE.com

According to Meltzer, the Irish Lass Kicker has suffered an injury that will see her out of action for around a month, as it was stressed this isn't a wellness violation. WWE themselves are yet to comment on the situation and as far as the majority of the WWE Universe is concerned the match is going ahead.

It is an unfortunate circumstance for both Lynch and her opponent, Alexa Bliss, who have both been working hard in order to gain interest in their feud and they had been putting on some excellent performances. However, it is also a major blow to the blue brand in general as this will mark the second time in a row that a match has been canceled on a SmackDown exclusive PPV.

Last month's Backlash event saw the scheduled Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt match be canceled due to Orton's legitimate concussion after his match with Brock Lesnar and now they will be forced to change their plans again with Lynch's injury.

Whether they repeat the same formula as the one they used at Backlash, having Lynch involved in some form of 'attack/injury angle' remains to be seen but it is a huge blow to the show to lose not just a match, but a championship match.

Hopefully, the injury to Lynch isn't too serious as it is well known that champions who suffer serious injuries are forced to give up their belts, with the most recent example being Finn Balor. Seeing that happen to Lynch would be a huge shame as she has worked incredibly hard to be in this position but the future of that situation will be made clearer after tonight's PPV.