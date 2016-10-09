Nikki Bella talks about her return

Nikki Bella's return from injury was marked by a huge ovation from her adoring fans at the company's second biggest event of the year, SummerSlam. A feat that someone of her stature deserved and in a recent interview with Busted Radio the veteran wrestler explained exactly what it meant to her to return to the company.

On her return

Nikki's return was kept as a surprise at SummerSlam, Bella admitted that there was "a lot of pressure" in that moment and after "hiding all day," only coming out for her hiding spot midway through the match before her's, she admitted she was "nervous." However, as soon as she came from behind the curtain the ovation was so loud she revealed it gives her "chills" just thinking about it but the reaction made Nikki instantly feel at "home" again and her performances as of late would show she has quickly got back in the groove.

On competing at the 'new era' level

Even though the last stage of her previous run was arguably the greatest of her career, having the longest run as Divas Champion in the history of the now retired title and putting on some of the best quality matches of her career there have been obvious changes since her return.

Because of that Nikki wanted to make sure she returned "at the same level" as the rest of the female roster and that was something she had to rush into. The former champion was supposed to return to action in "October" but came back quicker as she healed at an impressive rate. Instead of having extra time to prepare Nikki simply had to "train hard" and that is exactly what she did.

Even though she wanted to perform at the same level as the 'new era' wrestlers, Nikki knew that she had to "change" her "style" in order to "protect" herself. Looking at her current run since returning with Carmella it is fair to say Nikki has been able to return to the level she once was and has now returned to continue the women's revolution that she helped to start.