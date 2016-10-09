Nikki Bella talks about her return
Nikki's return has been met with popularity. Photo- WWE.com

Nikki Bella's return from injury was marked by a huge ovation from her adoring fans at the company's second biggest event of the year, SummerSlam. A feat that someone of her stature deserved and in a recent interview with Busted Radio the veteran wrestler explained exactly what it meant to her to return to the company. 

On her return 

Nikki's return was kept as a surprise at SummerSlam, Bella admitted that there was "a lot of pressure" in that moment and after "hiding all day," only coming out for her hiding spot midway through the match before her's, she admitted she was "nervous." However, as soon as she came from behind the curtain the ovation was so loud she revealed it gives her "chills" just thinking about it but the reaction made Nikki instantly feel at "home" again and her performances as of late would show she has quickly got back in the groove. 