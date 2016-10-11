Why Ziggler vs Miz didn't main event No Mercy

The rivalry between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler has been incredibly entertaining with both men giving some of their best performances in years that has seen the WWE Universe invested in everything they've done from promos to matches and brawls. When it was announced that the WWE World Championship triple threat match would be opening the show in a bid to counteract the debate most people simply presumed that the Intercontinental Championship would be allowed a chance to shine, however, that wasn't the case with WWE choosing Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt instead.

Following the PPV it was ultimately one that backfired. Even though the surprise element of Luke Harper's return was fun but the match itself never kicked into second gear and when compared to the Intercontinental Championship match it is clear which should have closed out the show. The crowd investment for Ziggler with his career on the line was worthy of closing the show and the opportunity to give both Miz and Ziggler the spot as a reward for their hard work should have been granted but the company had several reasons why they chose not to.

Ziggler was back to his best. Photo- WWE.com

Why they didn't main event

According to reports on NoDQ.com, one of the reasons the match didn't close the show was because the company felt it would 'give away' the feel-good feeling of Ziggler winning the title, something that this author doesn't agree with. One of the reasons the match was such a success as because people genuinely bought into the idea that Ziggler's career could have been ending and placing them in the main event could have only upped that feeling, with some fans seeing it as WWE giving him one last big moment for all his years of service.

The other reason was that WWE see Orton and Wyatt as bigger stars who are therefore more worthy of headlining a PPV and whilst that may be the case on this particular occasion the match fans most wanted to see was Ziggler - Miz and just a simple reshuffle of the card could have resulted in No Mercy finishing as a much stronger show.