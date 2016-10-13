Why Curt Hawkins wasn't on SmackDown
Will Hawkins debut next week? Photo- YouTube

It's been over a month since it was announced that Curt Hawkins was returning to WWE on SmackDown Live as the company wanted to boost the roster depth as they did by bringing back both Rhyno and Jinder Mahal. However, after all this time Hawkins still hasn't appeared in a match on SmackDown and even though he has had promos on TV each week the fans are now growing impatient to see him and not in a good way.

This week's episode of SmackDown was supposed to see the debut/return of Hawkins after he announced during the pre-show of No Mercy (a painfully bad segment) that he would be competing in a match. Yet, SmackDown has come and gone and Hawkins didn't appear once and was involved in a video (below) for WWE.com explaining why he didn't compete. 