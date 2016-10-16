Was Trish Stratus originally lined up before Mickie James?

The female division of NXT is in its rebuilding stages with Asuka the stand alone performer of the developmental brand.

While Billie Kaye, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce are credible workers, their time in Florida has not been put to good enough use to match either of them against the women's champion.

WWE have brought in Mickie James as a credible opponent for Asuka in a dream match situation; but was the 37-year-old the original opponent to take on The Empress of Tomorrow?

Stratus-faction?

According to sources, Trish Stratus was the original performer lined up to face the NXT Women's Champion although following her pregnancy announcement, plans were altered.

With the next event taking place in Toronto, the wrestling legend was lined up for a 'home-town pop' given that she is a Canada native also.

Stratus was set to compete in the match for the title on November 19 and work more dates following the event which would extent into the new year.

James however has received an extremely positive reaction following the announcement and has brought some credibility back into the women's division.

Why Mickie is the better option

While seeing Status back inside a WWE ring would have been a great sight, she has not performed inside of the squared circle since WrestleMania 27; five-years ago.

While the match on The Grandest Stage of Them All was still exciting, the hype for it was all wrong with 'Snooki' the star attraction, and Trish just another layer.

James however is still an active competitor competing in three matches this month (October) alone, leaving 'ring rust' out of the equation.

The veteran left WWE on awkward terms with rumors of her having an affair with John Cena while being engaged to former Spirit Squad member Kenny Dykstra.

With her returning to the main event straight away it could only be positive for her legacy as hardcore fans remember her as a great performer and on par with the newer generation of the 'Four Horsewomen'.