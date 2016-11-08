WWE planning Rusev face turn?

Since debuting on the WWE main roster, Rusev has always had the potential to break out as the ultra-dominant heel in the main event scene. He has yet to reach that level, leaving parts of the WWE Universe to doubt whether or not he actually will fulfil that potential.

Now, it’s becoming more and more apparent that the WWE decision makers could be reversing course on Rusev and trying him out as a face.

The Bulgarian Brute has been scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at an upcoming live event in Mexico City, in what some are speculating to be a test of his skills and ability to possibly work as a good guy.

Disappointing programs beginning to stack up

Since his feud and payoff match with John Cena at WrestleMania 31, Rusev has been unable to find his spot in the shuffle of the WWE main roster. He hasn’t been pushed towards the top of the card as a heel, nor has he been treated overly serious in the middle of the card.

As of late, he’s been pushed towards a comedic role. Who can forget his feud with Dolph Ziggler and him seriously gifting Summer Rae a fish, saying “take the fish.” Frankly, Rusev is better than that.

His most recent feud with Roman Reigns over the United States Championship hasn’t gone too well either. The pair have put on good matches but ultimately it’s Reigns who got the better of the feud, leaving Rusev in yet another losing program.

Take the fish, Rusev and Summer Rae. Photo: WWE.com

Can it work?

Building him up as somebody the WWE Universe can get behind after two years of anti-America and anti-WWE Universe promos isn’t an easy thing to do.

Rusev as a face could work but he has to start winning and winning quickly. There could be some untapped potential in making him a lovable good guy but it would obviously take some work from the creative team.