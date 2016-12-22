Rey Mystero: "The best WWE Wrestler is Randy Orton"

Professional Wrestling, like most sports, is for the most part subjective, as fans choose their favorite performer based on their personal preferences.

Rey Mysterio a high-flying luchador who seems to have won everything there is in sports entertainment is no different, as he comments to Sports Illustrated on his top guy in WWE.

Having worked there from 2002 - 2015, the masked performer got a taste of the old school wrestlers and the new generation and has his mind set on who he thinks is the worker in the top promotion.

"He is a general in the ring"

Randy Orton is the best wrestler in WWE according to Rey Mysterio source: sportsworld

Few performers outside of WWE command the respect that the Mexican Mysterio does and being labeled as his top pick of performers will be a huge honor for Randy Orton.

The Viper has been a mainstay of the world's largest wrestling organization since 2002 but has often gone under the radar in terms of being the top guy.

John Cena, Triple H, and others have often been ahead of him when it comes to being "that guy" although to Mysterio he is the one that is head and shoulders above the rest.

He said "Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company, I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not talking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now."

With the 36-year-old now in embedded in The Wyatt Family, a whole new era is opening up for the veteran who is approaching the peak of his powers.

"I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me. Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style."

Mysterio clearly has a lot of admiration for Orton whom he faced at WrestleMania XXII in a triple-threat match alongside Kurt Angle for the World Heavyweight Championship and believes he could be someone for his son to look up to in the ring.

"I actually use Randy Orton as an example to my son because he wants to start training in January. My son is a big kid—he is 6’1”, 205 and I insist that he must watch and learn from Randy’s style. Not to imitate, but just to learn from what he has done over the years and see his evolution into who he is now."

While Mysterio gears his son up for the perils of pro wrestling, he is hoping that he learns from the best in WWE as he finished by declaring his respect for the third generation wrestler.

"I have tremendous respect for that man. He’s an awesome human being, and he’s a general in the ring.”

The best in other promotions

Mysterio hailed Ricochet as the best outside of WWE source:viewsfromthehawkesnest.wordpress.com

What has became clear over the past five years is that WWE is no longer the only wrestling promotion in the world, as the industry continues to expand.

While it may still be the place that performers strive to make their name in, some talent are revolutionizing the business elsewhere as Mysterio knows full well.

Ricochet or Prince Puma as he is known in Lucha Underground is the guy the Mexican feels is the future of this sport and cannot speak high enough of him.

"Prince Puma is the crispest dude in that ring, I truly believe that he’s the future of this sport. I know there is a lot of talent out there that is incredible, and maybe I haven’t seen some yet or I’m not aware of others, but after sharing a corner in the ring with Prince Puma—then sharing an opposite corner with him—I believe that he is the best wrestler out there right now."

While Mysterio was complimentary of the well-known independent performer, others in the past such as Big Van Vader have been critical, although the luchador feels his timing, and execution is incredible.

"His talent is just amazing—the precise moments, the way he executes each and every move, the timing, and the way he carries himself in the ring is just incredible.”