Chris Hero returns to WWE

After several weeks of rumors, Chris Hero made his return to WWE last night at the end of the latest NXT tapings when he confronted NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura to bring an end to the show as the WWE Universe exploded at Full Sail.

A hero's return

Hero returned under his previous WWE persona, Kassius Ohno, which confirms that his Chris Hero persona will be brought to an end now he has returned. Ohno made his intentions very clear immediately as he entered the ring, slapped the NXT Championship and waved goodbye to the King of Strong Style, showing that he is going to be pushing for the title straight away.

It is no surprise to see that WWE is pushing Ohno to the top of NXT's programming immediately as he is one of the top wrestlers in the world and WWE has done this with other former top independent talents such as Kevin Owens.

This run will be Ohno's second with the company after spending time in WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling promotion from 2011 and eventually being part of the debuting NXT show as it is now known. Ohno worked in NXT for several months where he appeared in feuds with people such as Tyson Kidd, William Regal, and the Wyatt Family, however, the company decided at the time he wasn't a good fit and the two parties went separate ways.

Ohno did state that the door had been left open for him to return in the future and that WWE would be keeping an eye on his progress and he returned to the independent circuits. Back on the indies Ohno pushed himself and became one of the most sought after talents working for company's such as Evolve and Dragon Gate USA and clearly impressed the WWE enough to make a return, now it remains to be seen what will happen on his second run with the company.