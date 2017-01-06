Chris Hero returns to WWE
Hero has returned to WWE. Photo- Wrestling Observer Newsletter

After several weeks of rumors, Chris Hero made his return to WWE last night at the end of the latest NXT tapings when he confronted NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura to bring an end to the show as the WWE Universe exploded at Full Sail. 

A hero's return

Hero returned under his previous WWE persona, Kassius Ohno, which confirms that his Chris Hero persona will be brought to an end now he has returned. Ohno made his intentions very clear immediately as he entered the ring, slapped the NXT Championship and waved goodbye to the King of Strong Style, showing that he is going to be pushing for the title straight away. 