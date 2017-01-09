News on how Baron Corbin is being booked
Corbin is being booked strong by the company. Photo- DailyDDT

Since debuting on the main roster at WrestleMania 32, Baron Corbin has been booked strongly by the WWE, winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on his shock debut the Lone Wolf has gone on from strength to strength, becoming a force to be reckoned with on the blue brand. Whilst he was at risk of being lost in the shuffle prior to the brand split, his move to SmackDown has allowed the former NXT star to flourish and as the road to WrestleMania begins Corbin has never been in a stronger position. 

WWE's plans 

Recent weeks have shown that WWE has plans to use Corbin regularly in the main event scene, fighting for the WWE Championship and getting involved with the returning John Cena are all signs that he has a bright future. Now it appears that WWE could be protecting Corbin in order to make him even stronger as he has been working the live events against both Cena and AJ Styles. 